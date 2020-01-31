The January transfer window shuts at 11p.m tonight, the 31st of January 2020

Liverpool defeated West Ham in midweek to open up a 19 point lead at the top of the league table

Manchester United finally seal Bruno Fernandes signing from Sporting Lisbon

In a season in which the title is continually looking like it’ll be Liverpool’s to lose, teams across England will be back in action for the 25th round of games. Jurgen Klopp’s men pulled 19 points clear of 2nd-placed Manchester City in midweek after defeating West Ham United and it is gradually beginning to look like it’ll take a huge capitulation to see the Reds blow that enormous lead comes to the end of the season.

With the January transfer window set to end by 11 pm tonight, clubs are still looking to do business with a few deals still on the line. Manchester United finally got midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in what seems to be the biggest deal of the window so far. It’s too early to know if the Portuguese midfielder will be involved when the Red Devils face Wolves at Old Trafford tomorrow. Ole Gunner Solksjaer’s team is still without the injured Marcus Rashford as well as controversial midfielder Paul Pogba but will no doubt be buoyed by the arrival of the former Sporting midfielder.

Amidst transfer window frustrations as well as a poor run of form that has seen them hang on to 4th spot solely due to the failings of the chasing pack, Frank Lampard’s Chelsea will be heading to the King’s Power Stadium to take on Leicester City in what is set to be the first game of the weekend. The Blues have often flattered to deceive in games and have been guilty of not finishing off games in which they have had control, thereby letting their opponents back into the game to either get a draw or even a victory as was seen against Newcastle.

They will most likely be without top scorer Tammy Abraham and might have only Michy Batshuayi as the available striker with Olivier Giroud’s future far from certain. It does feel like a potential banana peel for Frank Lampard’s men and another defeat will plunge the team into a full-blown crisis.

Liverpool will be looking to maintain their huge lead over the rest of the pack when they take on Southampton at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's men are currently unbeaten in the league and will have to take some stopping if the Saints want to nick an unlikely draw or victory from the fixture.

The weekend’s headliner will be at White Hart Lane when Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham will be taking on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. Spurs will still be without the injured Harry Kane but will be looking to get one at home over an inconsistent Manchester City. A season blighted by injuries and inconsistent form has seen the Citizens fall 19 points behind league leaders Liverpool and they will have to get a victory to maintain the slimmest of title hopes.

Gabonese international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will return for Arsenal after serving a 3-game ban and will be hoping to fire the Gunners past a tricky Burnley side.

