Eric Reid is back in the NFL and unsure if he will keep kneeling but the t-shirt during his first press conference shows he still supports Colin Kaepernick


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Eric Reid's collusion case against the NFL is still ongoing, even as he joins the Carolina Panthers. He said he will continue speaking about social injustice, but may not kneel during the national anthem this year.

eric reid play

eric reid

(via Carolina Panthers/NFL)

  • The Carolina Panthers signed safety Eric Reid, who has an ongoing collusion case against the NFL after going un-signed during free agency.
  • During his introductory press conference on Monday, Reid, who kneeled during the national anthem with Colin Kaepernick, wore a shirt that read, "I'm with Kap."
  • Reid said he is unsure if he will still kneel during the anthem, but said he would continue to speak out about social injustice.


The Carolina Panthers signed safety Eric Reid last week, finally bringing him onto a team after he lingered in free agency for nearly six months.

Reid, considered one of the better safeties in the league, was one of the first players to join Colin Kaepernick in kneeling during the national anthem, a protest he continued last season, even while Kaepernick remained unsigned.

When Reid did not find a new team amid an oddly quiet market for safeties, he filed a collusion case against the NFL as Kaepernick did.

Now that Reid is back in the NFL, he's not softening his stance. During his first press conference with the Panthers, he wore a shirt that read "I'm with Kap" and spoke about his protest and the reasons behind it.

"As we said when we started it, Colin and I, nothing will change unless we talk about it," Reid said. "So, we're gonna continue to talk about it. We're gonna continue to hold American to the standard it says on paper that we're all created equal. Because it's not that way right now."

Reid said he was still considering whether he would kneel during the national anthem or find new ways to protest. He didn't elaborate on other methods of protesting.

Reid, however, said his collusion case is ongoing, so he couldn't discuss it in detail.

