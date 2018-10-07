Pulse.com.gh logo
Eric Reid kneels during national anthem before first game back in the NFL


Sports Eric Reid kneels during national anthem before first game back in the NFL

Eric Reid kneels during the national anthem with the Carolina Panthers. play

Eric Reid kneels during the national anthem with the Carolina Panthers.

(Jason E. Miczek/AP)

Former San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid is back in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, and before his first game, he did kneel during the national anthem as part of his continued protest against social injustice.

Reid had gone unsigned for six months as a free agent, which led to him joining Colin Kaepernick's collusion case against the NFL. Reid is a former teammate of Kaepernick's with the San Francisco 49ers and was the first player to join him in kneeling during anthems.

Eric Reid work a t-shirt supporting Colin Kaepernick during his first press conference with the Carolina Panthers. play

Eric Reid work a t-shirt supporting Colin Kaepernick during his first press conference with the Carolina Panthers.

(via Carolina Panthers/NFL)

After signing with the Panthers, Reid said he would move forward with the collusion case, but was unsure if he would kneel during the anthem. During his first press conference, he wore a t-shirt that included the hashtag, "#IMWITHKAP."

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Panthers did not ask Reid about his intentions to kneel or stand and made the signing based purely on football reasons.

