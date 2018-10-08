Explosive pace, predatory finishing, and pinball soccer: Kylian Mbappé scores 4 goals in 13 minutes, breaking a 45-year-old record

news

Kylian Mbappé has perfectly demonstrated why he is the most exciting teenager in soccer.

The 19-year-old scored four goals in 13 minutes, as Paris Saint-Germain ran rampant over Olympique Lyonnais in a Ligue 1 match on Sunday.

Mbappé's third goal was the best of the lot, but his entire display punctuated his explosive pace, predatory finishing, and pinball-style soccer.

Watch all of his goals below.

Kylian Mbappé perfectly demonstrated why he is the most exciting teenager in soccer, during a 5-0 lashing of Olympique Lyonnais in a Ligue 1 match on Sunday.

Mbappé, still just 19 but already one of the most valuable athletes in his sport, scored four goals in just 13 minutes in a display that punctuated his explosive pace, predatory finishing, and pinball-style soccer.

The Frenchman scored his first goal in the 61st minute when PSG was already 1-0 ahead. He capitalised on a loose ball in the Lyon box, took one touch to control the ball, and sent a left-footed drive towards the goal. The ball pinged off each post before settling behind the line and into the net — 2-0 to PSG.

Mbappé only needed to wait four minutes to score his second of the night, PSG's third, when he showed off all of his predatory instincts by pouncing on a crossed pass along the six-yard line.

His third goal, struck in the 69th minute, was the best of the lot as he instinctively ran toward Neymar's through ball and sent a deft shot over the reaches of the Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes from 18 yards.

Mbappé punished Lyon for a final time in the 74th minute, taking advantage of confusion in the box when PSG bombarded the defence with shot after shot.

In the end, it was Mbappe's shot that went in. It was his fourth and PSG's fifth goal of the night and concluded the Ligue 1 leader's rout.

The victory proved to be a historic one for Mbappé and PSG, as the phenom became the "youngest player to score four goals in one game in Ligue 1 over the last 45 seasons." according to data-crunching Twitter account OptaJean.

Mbappé has returned eight goals and three assists from just five Ligue 1 appearances so far, helping PSG storm to the top of the French division with nine wins from nine.

Something tells us this isn't the only record Mbappé will go on to break.