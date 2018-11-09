Disney is spending big money on sports programming, and analysts say it could be a problem soon as tech giants such as Facebook and Amazon enter the sports-streaming world.

In Disney's quarterly results out Thursday, the company said its total operating income increased 17%, but that of its cable networks dropped 6%, due to the consolidation of BAMTech, a service ESPN purchased from Major League Baseball.

Those cost increases in sports programming could be troublesome, according to Pivotal Research Group.

"The problem will occur within a few years when Facebook, Amazon and presumably Google bid for top tier sports rights in a meaningful way," Brian Wieser, an analyst at Pivotal Research Group, said in a note sent out to clients on Friday.

Facebook has been aggressively investing in live sports, and has reached many high-profile streaming deals for events such as Major League Baseball games, World Surf League competitions, and Premier League soccer matches.

Similarly, Amazon has also won several streaming rights of high-level sports, such as National Football League games and Premier League matches in Britain. And Google's Youtube has fought with Amazon for regional-sports TV markets.