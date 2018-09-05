Fans accused Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian and wife Serena Williams of not celebrating their daughter's first birthday — and he had the perfect response

news

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's daughter recently turned one.

Ohanian published a photograph of Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on Instagram, but faced criticism over the couple's decision not to say "happy birthday" in the photo, or throw a party.

Williams had already said previously that Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. would not celebrate birthdays as it goes against her beliefs as a Jehovah's Witness.

Ohanian, no stranger to public displays of affection, gave the perfect response to the couple's online critics.

He said the "baby is loved and will celebrate life with people who love her plenty of times" in her life.

Serena Williams did not celebrate her daughter's birthday this week, and her Reddit cofounder husband Alexis Ohanian gave the best response to their fiercest online critics.

Ohanian recently published a photograph of his daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on Instagram alongside a caption which read: "One year ago today, you changed our lives forever. My adventure princess."

The photograph delighted many of Ohanian's followers, but the caption disappointed others as critics claimed he could have included the words "happy birthday."

Williams said earlier in the month that they would not throw a birthday party as it does not align with her beliefs as a Jehovah's Witness.

"Olympia doesn't celebrate birthdays," Williams said, according to the Daily Mail. "We're Jehovah's Witnesses, we don't do that."

Criticisms for not throwing a birthday party, or for even saying "happy birthday," were addressed by Ohanian in the comment section of his Instagram post.

"I’m not a Witness, but I considered how made up it all is: the purpose of celebrating a birthday is to celebrate life with the people who love you (and to eat cake)," Ohanian said, according to Metro.

"This baby is loved and will get to celebrate life with people who love her plenty of times, with plenty of parties (and eat cake — in moderation) throughout her life."

Ohanian is no stranger to expressing love and for making public displays of affection. In July, he said that marriage to Williams is "a front row seat to greatness."

Five months earlier, when Serena Williams was set to return to tennis after giving birth last September, Ohanian installed four massive billboards proclaiming her the "greatest momma of all time."

Ohanian has been courtside as he supports Williams through the US Open in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York.

Williams is one match away from the 2018 US Open final but must first defeat Anastasija Sevastova in Friday's semifinal at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.