FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS: Here's the expert consensus on the top 50 players for the rest of the 2018 NFL season

After four weeks of NFL action, fantasy football experts have adjusted their rankings to better reflect the players who will have an outsized impact the rest of the way.

After four weeks of NFL action, fantasy football experts have adjusted their rankings to better reflect the players who will have an outsized impact the rest of the way.

(Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Four games into the NFL season and a lot has changed for fantasy football players.

Thanks to the emergence of some new breakout stars like Patrick Mahomes, Kenny Golladay, and James Conner, the names atop fantasy leaderboards are a bit different than the experts had predicted at the start of the year.

Thankfully, there's still time to recover from a disappointing draft. Even if you reached for Le'Veon Bell or Rob Gronkowski too early, if you can make the right adjustments to your roster and your outlook of what stars were worth heading into the season, there's still a path to the fantasy postseason waiting for you.

With the help of FantasyPros, we've we gathered the rankings of seven experts from The Athletic, RotoExperts, TheScore, and Yahoo Sports to put together a new consensus ranking based on the first four weeks of NFL action.

These rankings reflect the value players have moving forward for the rest of the season. Take a look and take stock of where your team stands, and what adjustments you might have to make moving forward to win your league.

Change from preseason rank based on average draft position as tracked by FantasyLabs. Points scored through four games based on ESPN standard points per reception scoring.

1. Todd Gurley — RB, Los Angeles Rams

1. Todd Gurley — RB, Los Angeles Rams

(Wesley Hitt/Getty Images))

Average Rank: 1.0

Change from preseason rank: 0

Fantasy points through Week 4: 106.2



2. Alvin Kamara — RB, New Orleans Saints

2. Alvin Kamara — RB, New Orleans Saints

(Al Bello/Getty)

Average Rank: 2.6

Change from preseason rank: +5

Fantasy points through Week 4: 136.1



3. Melvin Gordon — RB, Los Angeles Chargers

3. Melvin Gordon — RB, Los Angeles Chargers

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty)

Average Rank: 3.0

Change from preseason rank: +8

Fantasy points through Week 4: 105.5



4. Ezekiel Elliott — RB, Dallas Cowboys

4. Ezekiel Elliott — RB, Dallas Cowboys

(Ron Jenkins/AP)

Average Rank: 3.8

Change from preseason rank: 0

Fantasy points through Week 4: 86.1



5. Michael Thomas — WR, New Orleans Saints

5. Michael Thomas — WR, New Orleans Saints

(Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Average Rank: 5.6

Change from preseason rank: +11

Fantasy points through Week 4: 100.5



6. Saquon Barkley — RB, New York Giants

Saquon Barkley hasn't been enough to spark the Giants offense so far this year.

(Al Bello/Getty Images)

Average Rank: 5.6

Change from preseason rank: 0

Fantasy points through Week 4: 90.3



7. Antonio Brown — WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

7. Antonio Brown — WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

(Fred Vuich/AP)

Average Rank: 6.4

Change from preseason rank: -2

Fantasy points through Week 4: 74.2



8. Kareem Hunt — RB, Kansas City Chiefs

8. Kareem Hunt — RB, Kansas City Chiefs

(Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Average Rank: 9.8

Change from preseason rank: +1

Fantasy points through Week 4: 62.8



9. Christian McCaffrey — RB, Carolina Panthers

9. Christian McCaffrey — RB, Carolina Panthers

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Average Rank: 10.2

Change from preseason rank: +6

Fantasy points through Week 4: 62.8



10. Julio Jones — WR, Atlanta Falcons

10. Julio Jones — WR, Atlanta Falcons

(Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Average Rank: 11.2

Change from preseason rank: +4

Fantasy points through Week 4: 80.3



11. DeAndre Hopkins — WR, Houston Texans

11. DeAndre Hopkins — WR, Houston Texans

(Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Average Rank: 12.2

Change from preseason rank: -1

Fantasy points through Week 4: 85.6



12. Odell Beckham Jr. — WR, New York Giants

12. Odell Beckham Jr. — WR, New York Giants

(Elsa/Getty Images)

Average Rank: 12.4

Change from preseason rank: 0

Fantasy points through Week 4: 65



13. David Johnson — RB, Arizona Cardinals

13. David Johnson — RB, Arizona Cardinals

(Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Average Rank: 13.8

Change from preseason rank: -10

Fantasy points through Week 4: 58.1



14. Tyreek Hill — WR, Kansas City Chiefs

14. Tyreek Hill — WR, Kansas City Chiefs

(Jae C. Hong/AP)

Average Rank: 16.2

Change from preseason rank: +13

Fantasy points through Week 4: 84.5



15. Joe Mixon — RB, Cincinnati Bengals

15. Joe Mixon — RB, Cincinnati Bengals

(Frank Victores/AP)

Average Rank: 17.4

Change from preseason rank: +8

Fantasy points through Week 4: 35.6



16. Davante Adams — WR, Green Bay Packers

16. Davante Adams — WR, Green Bay Packers

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Average Rank: 19.2

Change from preseason rank: +2

Fantasy points through Week 4: 74.5



17. A.J. Green — WR, Cincinnati Bengals

17. A.J. Green — WR, Cincinnati Bengals

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Average Rank: 19.2

Change from preseason rank: +5

Fantasy points through Week 4: 77.7



18. Adam Thielen — WR, Minnesota Vikings

18. Adam Thielen — WR, Minnesota Vikings

(Grant Halverson/Getty)

Average Rank: 22.2

Change from preseason rank: +14

Fantasy points through Week 4: 99.3



19. Mike Evans — WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

19. Mike Evans — WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Sean Gardner/Getty)

Average Rank: 22.8

Change from preseason rank: +6

Fantasy points through Week 4: 87.6



20. Travis Kelce — TE, Kansas City Chiefs

20. Travis Kelce — TE, Kansas City Chiefs

(Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Average Rank: 22.8

Change from preseason rank: +8

Fantasy points through Week 4: 71.7



21. Stefon Diggs — WR, Minnesota Vikings

21. Stefon Diggs — WR, Minnesota Vikings

(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Average Rank: 24.0

Change from preseason rank: +8

Fantasy points through Week 4: 79



22. Keenan Allen — WR, Los Angeles Chargers

22. Keenan Allen — WR, Los Angeles Chargers

(Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Average Rank: 25.2

Change from preseason rank: -3

Fantasy points through Week 4: 56.2



23. Juju Smith-Schuster — WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

23. Juju Smith-Schuster — WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

(Ron Schwane/AP)

Average Rank: 25.4

Change from preseason rank: +18

Fantasy points through Week 4: 78.6



24. Dalvin Cook — RB, Minnesota Vikings

24. Dalvin Cook — RB, Minnesota Vikings

(Rich Barnes/AP)

Average Rank: 28.0

Change from preseason rank: -11

Fantasy points through Week 4: 27.5



25. Jordan Howard — RB, Chicago Bears

25. Jordan Howard — RB, Chicago Bears

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Average Rank: 32.2

Change from preseason rank: -5

Fantasy points through Week 4: 44.1



26. James Conner — RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

26. James Conner — RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

(Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Average Rank: 33.0

Change from preseason rank: +127

Fantasy points through Week 4: 77.6



27. Brandin Cooks — WR, Los Angeles Rams

27. Brandin Cooks — WR, Los Angeles Rams

(Jae C. Hong/AP)

Average Rank: 34.8

Change from preseason rank: +19

Fantasy points through Week 4: 78.8



28. Zach Ertz — TE, Philadelphia Eagles

28. Zach Ertz — TE, Philadelphia Eagles

(Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Average Rank: 35.4

Change from preseason rank: +11

Fantasy points through Week 4: 63.7



29. Mark Ingram — RB, New Orleans Saints

29. Mark Ingram — RB, New Orleans Saints

(Adrian Kraus/AP)

Average Rank: 35.8

Change from preseason rank: +22

Fantasy points through Week 4: 0



30. Emmanuel Sanders — WR, Denver Broncos

30. Emmanuel Sanders — WR, Denver Broncos

(Jack Dempsey/AP)

Average Rank: 38.4

Change from preseason rank: +45

Fantasy points through Week 4: 72.7



31. Jarvis Landry — WR, Cleveland Browns

31. Jarvis Landry — WR, Cleveland Browns

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Average Rank: 38.8

Change from preseason rank: +12

Fantasy points through Week 4: 63.2



32. Devonta Freeman — RB, Atlanta Falcons

32. Devonta Freeman — RB, Atlanta Falcons

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Average Rank: 39.0

Change from preseason rank: -15

Fantasy points through Week 4: 8



33. Rob Gronkowski — TE, New England Patriots

33. Rob Gronkowski — TE, New England Patriots

(Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Average Rank: 39.4

Change from preseason rank: -12

Fantasy points through Week 4: 44.3



34. Carlos Hyde — RB, Cleveland Browns

34. Carlos Hyde — RB, Cleveland Browns

(Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Average Rank: 40.0

Change from preseason rank: +24

Fantasy points through Week 4: 64



35. Le'Veon Bell — RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

35. Le'Veon Bell — RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

(Jim Rogash/Getty)

Average Rank: 40.6

Change from preseason rank: -33

Fantasy points through Week 4: 0



36. Marshawn Lynch — RB, Oakland Raiders

36. Marshawn Lynch — RB, Oakland Raiders

(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Average Rank: 40.6

Change from preseason rank: +21

Fantasy points through Week 4: 64



37. Patrick Mahomes — QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes has been the breakout player of the 2018 NFL season.

(Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Average Rank: 42.0

Change from preseason rank: +73

Fantasy points through Week 4: 115.3



38. Jay Ajayi — RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Jay Ajayi and the Eagles offense will look to dominate the Vikings the way they did in the NFC Championship.

(Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Average Rank: 42.4

Change from preseason rank: -1

Fantasy points through Week 4: 41



39. Cooper Kupp — WR, Los Angeles Rams

39. Cooper Kupp — WR, Los Angeles Rams

(Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Average Rank: 44.0

Change from preseason rank: +48

Fantasy points through Week 4: 84.1



40. Golden Tate — WR, Detroit Lions

40. Golden Tate — WR, Detroit Lions

(Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Average Rank: 44.8

Change from preseason rank: +14

Fantasy points through Week 4: 85.8



41. T.Y. Hilton — WR, Indianapolis Colts

41. T.Y. Hilton — WR, Indianapolis Colts

(John Minchillo/AP)

Average Rank: 45.2

Change from preseason rank: -11

Fantasy points through Week 4: 62.4



42. Drew Brees — QB, New Orleans Saints

42. Drew Brees — QB, New Orleans Saints

(Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Average Rank: 46.2

Change from preseason rank: +18

Fantasy points through Week 4: 98.3



43. Lamar Miller — RB, Houston Texans

43. Lamar Miller — RB, Houston Texans

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Average Rank: 47.2

Change from preseason rank: +2

Fantasy points through Week 4: 39.9



44. Kenny Golladay — WR, Detroit Lions

44. Kenny Golladay — WR, Detroit Lions

(Duane Burleson/AP)

Average Rank: 48.8

Change from preseason rank: +99

Fantasy points through Week 4: 68



45. Robert Woods — WR, Los Angeles Rams

45. Robert Woods — WR, Los Angeles Rams

(Rob Carr/Getty)

Average Rank: 49.6

Change from preseason rank: +41

Fantasy points through Week 4: 76.2



46. Alex Collins — RB, Baltimore Ravens

46. Alex Collins — RB, Baltimore Ravens

(Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Average Rank: 52.4

Change from preseason rank: -19

Fantasy points through Week 4: 44.8



47. Sony Michel — RB, New England Patriots

47. Sony Michel — RB, New England Patriots

(Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Average Rank: 52.6

Change from preseason rank: +25

Fantasy points through Week 4: 28.2



48. Adrian Peterson — RB, Washington Redskins

48. Adrian Peterson — RB, Washington Redskins

(Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Average Rank: 52.6

Change from preseason rank: +54

Fantasy points through Week 4: 54.6



49. Leonard Fournette — RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

49. Leonard Fournette — RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

(Bill Kostroun/AP)

Average Rank: 53.8

Change from preseason rank: -41

Fantasy points through Week 4: 13



50. Aaron Rodgers — QB, Green Bay Packers

50. Aaron Rodgers — QB, Green Bay Packers

(Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Average Rank: 54.6

Change from preseason rank: -26

Fantasy points through Week 4: 75.9





