FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS: Here's the expert consensus on the top 50 players for the rest of the 2018 NFL season

Four games into the NFL season and a lot has changed for fantasy football players.

Thanks to the emergence of some new breakout stars like Patrick Mahomes, Kenny Golladay, and James Conner, the names atop fantasy leaderboards are a bit different than the experts had predicted at the start of the year.

Thankfully, there's still time to recover from a disappointing draft. Even if you reached for Le'Veon Bell or Rob Gronkowski too early, if you can make the right adjustments to your roster and your outlook of what stars were worth heading into the season, there's still a path to the fantasy postseason waiting for you.

With the help of FantasyPros, we've we gathered the rankings of seven experts from The Athletic, RotoExperts, TheScore, and Yahoo Sports to put together a new consensus ranking based on the first four weeks of NFL action.

These rankings reflect the value players have moving forward for the rest of the season. Take a look and take stock of where your team stands, and what adjustments you might have to make moving forward to win your league.

Change from preseason rank based on average draft position as tracked by FantasyLabs. Points scored through four games based on ESPN standard points per reception scoring.

1. Todd Gurley — RB, Los Angeles Rams

Average Rank: 1.0

Change from preseason rank: 0

Fantasy points through Week 4: 106.2

2. Alvin Kamara — RB, New Orleans Saints

Average Rank: 2.6

Change from preseason rank: +5

Fantasy points through Week 4: 136.1

3. Melvin Gordon — RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Average Rank: 3.0

Change from preseason rank: +8

Fantasy points through Week 4: 105.5

4. Ezekiel Elliott — RB, Dallas Cowboys

Average Rank: 3.8

Change from preseason rank: 0

Fantasy points through Week 4: 86.1

5. Michael Thomas — WR, New Orleans Saints

Average Rank: 5.6

Change from preseason rank: +11

Fantasy points through Week 4: 100.5

6. Saquon Barkley — RB, New York Giants

Average Rank: 5.6

Change from preseason rank: 0

Fantasy points through Week 4: 90.3

7. Antonio Brown — WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Average Rank: 6.4

Change from preseason rank: -2

Fantasy points through Week 4: 74.2

8. Kareem Hunt — RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Average Rank: 9.8

Change from preseason rank: +1

Fantasy points through Week 4: 62.8

9. Christian McCaffrey — RB, Carolina Panthers

Average Rank: 10.2

Change from preseason rank: +6

Fantasy points through Week 4: 62.8

10. Julio Jones — WR, Atlanta Falcons

Average Rank: 11.2

Change from preseason rank: +4

Fantasy points through Week 4: 80.3

11. DeAndre Hopkins — WR, Houston Texans

Average Rank: 12.2

Change from preseason rank: -1

Fantasy points through Week 4: 85.6

12. Odell Beckham Jr. — WR, New York Giants

Average Rank: 12.4

Change from preseason rank: 0

Fantasy points through Week 4: 65

13. David Johnson — RB, Arizona Cardinals

Average Rank: 13.8

Change from preseason rank: -10

Fantasy points through Week 4: 58.1

14. Tyreek Hill — WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Average Rank: 16.2

Change from preseason rank: +13

Fantasy points through Week 4: 84.5

15. Joe Mixon — RB, Cincinnati Bengals

Average Rank: 17.4

Change from preseason rank: +8

Fantasy points through Week 4: 35.6

16. Davante Adams — WR, Green Bay Packers

Average Rank: 19.2

Change from preseason rank: +2

Fantasy points through Week 4: 74.5

17. A.J. Green — WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Average Rank: 19.2

Change from preseason rank: +5

Fantasy points through Week 4: 77.7

18. Adam Thielen — WR, Minnesota Vikings

Average Rank: 22.2

Change from preseason rank: +14

Fantasy points through Week 4: 99.3

19. Mike Evans — WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Average Rank: 22.8

Change from preseason rank: +6

Fantasy points through Week 4: 87.6

20. Travis Kelce — TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Average Rank: 22.8

Change from preseason rank: +8

Fantasy points through Week 4: 71.7

21. Stefon Diggs — WR, Minnesota Vikings

Average Rank: 24.0

Change from preseason rank: +8

Fantasy points through Week 4: 79

22. Keenan Allen — WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Average Rank: 25.2

Change from preseason rank: -3

Fantasy points through Week 4: 56.2

23. Juju Smith-Schuster — WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Average Rank: 25.4

Change from preseason rank: +18

Fantasy points through Week 4: 78.6

24. Dalvin Cook — RB, Minnesota Vikings

Average Rank: 28.0

Change from preseason rank: -11

Fantasy points through Week 4: 27.5

25. Jordan Howard — RB, Chicago Bears

Average Rank: 32.2

Change from preseason rank: -5

Fantasy points through Week 4: 44.1

26. James Conner — RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Average Rank: 33.0

Change from preseason rank: +127

Fantasy points through Week 4: 77.6

27. Brandin Cooks — WR, Los Angeles Rams

Average Rank: 34.8

Change from preseason rank: +19

Fantasy points through Week 4: 78.8

28. Zach Ertz — TE, Philadelphia Eagles

Average Rank: 35.4

Change from preseason rank: +11

Fantasy points through Week 4: 63.7

29. Mark Ingram — RB, New Orleans Saints

Average Rank: 35.8

Change from preseason rank: +22

Fantasy points through Week 4: 0

30. Emmanuel Sanders — WR, Denver Broncos

Average Rank: 38.4

Change from preseason rank: +45

Fantasy points through Week 4: 72.7

31. Jarvis Landry — WR, Cleveland Browns

Average Rank: 38.8

Change from preseason rank: +12

Fantasy points through Week 4: 63.2

32. Devonta Freeman — RB, Atlanta Falcons

Average Rank: 39.0

Change from preseason rank: -15

Fantasy points through Week 4: 8

33. Rob Gronkowski — TE, New England Patriots

Average Rank: 39.4

Change from preseason rank: -12

Fantasy points through Week 4: 44.3

34. Carlos Hyde — RB, Cleveland Browns

Average Rank: 40.0

Change from preseason rank: +24

Fantasy points through Week 4: 64

35. Le'Veon Bell — RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Average Rank: 40.6

Change from preseason rank: -33

Fantasy points through Week 4: 0

36. Marshawn Lynch — RB, Oakland Raiders

Average Rank: 40.6

Change from preseason rank: +21

Fantasy points through Week 4: 64

37. Patrick Mahomes — QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Average Rank: 42.0

Change from preseason rank: +73

Fantasy points through Week 4: 115.3

38. Jay Ajayi — RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Average Rank: 42.4

Change from preseason rank: -1

Fantasy points through Week 4: 41

39. Cooper Kupp — WR, Los Angeles Rams

Average Rank: 44.0

Change from preseason rank: +48

Fantasy points through Week 4: 84.1

40. Golden Tate — WR, Detroit Lions

Average Rank: 44.8

Change from preseason rank: +14

Fantasy points through Week 4: 85.8

41. T.Y. Hilton — WR, Indianapolis Colts

Average Rank: 45.2

Change from preseason rank: -11

Fantasy points through Week 4: 62.4

42. Drew Brees — QB, New Orleans Saints

Average Rank: 46.2

Change from preseason rank: +18

Fantasy points through Week 4: 98.3

43. Lamar Miller — RB, Houston Texans

Average Rank: 47.2

Change from preseason rank: +2

Fantasy points through Week 4: 39.9

44. Kenny Golladay — WR, Detroit Lions

Average Rank: 48.8

Change from preseason rank: +99

Fantasy points through Week 4: 68

45. Robert Woods — WR, Los Angeles Rams

Average Rank: 49.6

Change from preseason rank: +41

Fantasy points through Week 4: 76.2

46. Alex Collins — RB, Baltimore Ravens

Average Rank: 52.4

Change from preseason rank: -19

Fantasy points through Week 4: 44.8

47. Sony Michel — RB, New England Patriots

Average Rank: 52.6

Change from preseason rank: +25

Fantasy points through Week 4: 28.2

48. Adrian Peterson — RB, Washington Redskins

Average Rank: 52.6

Change from preseason rank: +54

Fantasy points through Week 4: 54.6

49. Leonard Fournette — RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Average Rank: 53.8

Change from preseason rank: -41

Fantasy points through Week 4: 13

50. Aaron Rodgers — QB, Green Bay Packers

Average Rank: 54.6

Change from preseason rank: -26

Fantasy points through Week 4: 75.9