Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao announce stunning rematch on Instagram and Twitter

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao have announced a stunning rematch on social media.

Mayweather seemingly confirmed a bout is in the works on his Instagram account.

Pacquiao referenced the fight on Twitter and indicated that he would hand Mayweather his first ever loss in a professional ring.

Few details of the bout have been released, but Mayweather said it would happen "this year."

The prizefighters fought once before in a bout dubbed "Fight of the Century," a record-breaking showdown that attracted 4.6 million pay-per-view buys in the United States in 2015 — the best-selling fight of all time, which Mayweather won via decision.

Mayweather earned $220 million, according to ESPN, while Pacquiao reportedly banked $142 million.

Mayweather has not fought since 2017 when he dismantled UFC fighter Conor McGregor, beating the Irishman in the tenth round. He said the fight would be his last and has since focused on expanding his property empire which reportedly includes work on One Vanderbilt — a skyscraper currently under construction in New York City.

But Mayweather, 41, claims he will come out of retirement to fight Pacquiao once again. "I’m coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year," he said in an Instagram post which included a video featuring both fighters. "Another nine figure pay day on the way."

Pacquiao also mentioned the fight on his own social media channel. On Twitter, he posted a video with the caption "50-1," — a clear reference to what he believes Mayweather's unblemished record (currently 50 wins and zero defeats) will turn to after they trade blows later this year.

Pacquiao has fought four times since losing to Mayweather. He beat Timothy Bradley, Jessie Vargas, and Lucas Matthysse, but lost to Jeff Horn. A Mayweather rematch would be his 68th professional bout.