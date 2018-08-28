Floyd Mayweather has offered to help Conor McGregor prepare for his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov

news

Floyd Mayweather has offered to help Conor McGregor prepare for his upcoming fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Floyd Mayweather has offered to help Conor McGregor prepare for his upcoming fight against UFC 229 opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor is scheduled to challenge Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight championship title at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 6, and Mayweather says he would allow the Irishman to train at his massive gym just west of the strip.

"I know that UFC got a training facility but we'd like for him to work out at the Mayweather Boxing Club," Mayweather told TMZ Sports on Tuesday.

Mayweather and McGregor exchanged verbal blows before their boxing rules bout last year, and the Irishman was even accused of using racially-charged language. However, the hatchet appeared to be buried when they embraced each other in the ring (pictured above) after Mayweather's 10th round stoppage victory.

The pair teased a UFC rematch which could have been worth approximately $1 billion for Mayweather, but the 41-year-old has so far remained true to his retirement vow.

However, Mayweather is seemingly eager to be reunited with McGregor in a different environment and even praised his last opponent for being a "warrior" who does not "back down from anyone."

McGregor is 'a warrior'

Mayweather refused to predict who would triumph at UFC 229, but said McGregor is "not a scared fighter at all, win lose, or draw."

Mayweather added: "I don't really have a prediction because I've never seen the guy fight that's facing Conor McGregor — from what I know he's a hell of a guy that's on the ground… hell of a grappler, and he can wrestle.

"But, the fans want to see you stand up and fight. That's what the fans like to see. But, Conor McGregor, he's a tough competitor, like I said before Conor McGregor's not gonna back down from anyone, he's not scared, he's a warrior."

The Mayweather Boxing Club is one of the most famous combat sports gyms in the United States. It has a wide array of equipment to hone a fighter's striking skills, multiple boxing rings for sparring, and even has some of the most famous boxing coaches in the world — like Roger Mayweather, Floyd Mayweather Sr., and Jeff Mayweather.

