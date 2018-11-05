Pulse.com.gh logo
Sports Floyd Mayweather makes shocking announcement, will make MMA debut against undefeated Japanese kickboxer

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Floyd Mayweather is reportedly set to make his MMA debut against an undefeated fighter.

floyd mayweather play

floyd mayweather

(Ethan Miller/Getty)

  • Floyd Mayweather is set to make his MMA debut this year.
  • Mayweather will reportedly fight undefeated kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa on New Years' Eve in an event thrown by Japanese MMA brand RIZIN.
  • The fight could be the first steps towards Mayweather's highly anticipated rematch with Conor McGregor in the UFC.


Floyd Mayweather has some more fight left in him.

After moving to 50-0 as a boxer with his win over Conor McGregor in last year's circus fight, Mayweather has reportedly agreed to take his first steps into the world of mixed martial arts and will fight undefeated kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa on New Years' Eve in an event thrown by Japanese MMA brand RIZIN.

View this post on Instagram

December 31st 2018 #Tokyo

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on

Mayweather had teased a move into mixed martial arts for some time, both as a rematch with McGregor and as a potential superfight against undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The exact rules of the bout have not yet been set, but RIZIN has told fight fans to "stay tuned" as details are hopefully soon to follow.

Regardless of the final rules of the bout, the move makes a potential rematch with McGregor or a fight against Nurmagomedov much more likely than it felt just days ago.

While the odds of a Mayweather-McGregor bout in the Octagon still feels like a long shot, Floyd "Money" Mayweather has never been known to turn down a fight if the price is right.



