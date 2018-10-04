Floyd Mayweather's $25 million Los Angeles mansion has a candy shop, a 12-seat cinema, and a wine rack with 225 bottles — take a look inside

news

Floyd Mayweather is known for his flashy lifestyle.

He was the "Money" man of boxing for a reason — and it's all because he made a billion dollars from career earnings, according to Forbes. He's even talked about being a billionaire before.

Mayweather may now be retired, but he still works hard and spends hard. After all, this is a man who once bought the ultra-rare $4.7 million supercar Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita (one of only two in the world) — but that isn't even his wildest purchase.

Mayweather also recently showed off an $18 million watch called "The Billionaire" on his Instagram page, has ambitions of buying an NBA team, and his emerging real estate empire could include the impressive skyscraper One Vanderbilt, a 1,301-foot structure in New York City.

He has personally-branded private jets, goes on holidays in the Caribbean, has a private chef on 24-hour call, and seemingly so much money he doesn't even mind paying his fans $1,000 to troll 50 Cent on social media.

So we all know how he lives. But what about where he lives?

The retired boxing champion bought a $25 million mansion in Los Angeles in 2017 — and property website Trulia provided Business Insider with a number of photos.

Mayweather's impressive LA home includes a candy shop, a 12-seat cinema, and a wine rack with 225 bottles.

Keep scrolling for a full tour of the mansion.

Source: Forbes.

Last year, Mayweather spent a small part of his fortune on a $25 million mansion in Los Angeles. The 6-bed, 10-bath property is located in Beverly Hills, an area made famous for its palm-lined Rodeo Drive, expensive shops, and movie star neighbours.

This is Mayweather's home whenever he stays in LA.

Here's what you'll see when you step inside — you'll probably immediately notice the wine rack to the right.

It's big enough to fit 225 bottles, and is protected by a series of glass doors.

The wine rack leads into this massive kitchen, where Mayweather likely calls up one of his personal chefs to cook him some of his favourite meals, like turkey sausage which he likes for breakfast, oxtail which he likes at 2 a.m., or spaghetti bolognese, which he frequently ate in the build-up to the McGregor bout.

Source: Business Insider.

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are probably served up here, in this dining room with large windows and a floor-to-ceiling mirror that surrounds a big fireplace.

There are a lot of places to chill, like here…

…and here…

…or even here.

But if the former five-weight world champion boxer really wants to kick back and relax, he can watch a movie — or a highlight-reel of his own fights — in this cinema room, which comfortably fits 12 people — maybe even more.

Like all good cinemas, the screening room comes with a candy shop — perfect for someone with a sweet tooth as notorious as Mayweather's.

Source: Business Insider.

Los Angeles is renowned for its year-long heat, so a backyard swimming pool is a must. Mayweather's mansion is no different — the retired fighter can take a dip anytime he wants.

Here's another look at that pool. The area surrounding it is so big, it looks perfect for a barbeque — and, considering how much Mayweather loves barbeque sauce, he no doubt gets one of his chefs to grill up some treats.

Source: Business Insider.

It's definitely big enough for a pool party — and considering Mayweather's taste for an extravagant affair, he has probably hosted one or two.

Source: Business Insider.

After a big day, whether that's chilling by the pool, coming back from a night out at Sunset Boulevard, or even a heavy gym session, it's time to unwind. If you're a guest at Mayweather's mansion, that might mean going to sleep here. There are six bedrooms in total.

One of the mansion's 10 bathrooms could also be yours for the night.

Mayweather himself probably bathes here…

…and sleeps here. Night champ!