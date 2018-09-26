Pulse.com.gh logo
Former boxing champion Victor Ortiz has been arrested on suspicion of rape 5 days before he's expected to fight


  • Published: , Refreshed:

The former boxing champion Victor Ortiz, renowned for his fourth round loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2011, has been arrested on suspicion of rape and charged with three felonies just five days before he was expected to return to the ring for a fight against John Molina Jr. on September 30.

Victor Ortiz. play

Victor Ortiz.

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

  • Victor Ortiz has been arrested on suspicion of rape, and has been charged with three felonies.
  • Ortiz's alleged victim first reported a sexual assault to police on March 19.
  • Police investigated Ortiz for "several months" before an arrest warrant was issued. He turned himself in on Tuesday, September 25.
  • The charges arrive just five days before Ortiz is supposed to fight John Molina Jr. on September 30.
  • It is unclear if the bout will go ahead.

Victor Ortiz has been arrested on suspicion of rape.

The former welterweight world title boxing champion was charged with three felonies on September 25, just five days before he was expected to return to the ring for a fight against John Molina Jr. at the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California on September 30.

The 31-year-old Tarzana, California resident voluntarily turned himself in to the Ventura County Sheriff Department's Easy Valley Station on Tuesday.

He was booked for "forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, and forcible digital penetration," according to an Oxnard, California police department report.

Victor Manuel Ortiz. play

Victor Manuel Ortiz.

(Oxnard police department)

His alleged victim, an adult female, reported a sexual assault to police on March 19. The incident is said to have taken place "inside a residence in the city of Oxnard."

The Family Protection Unit from the Oxnard police department investigated for "several months" before an arrest warrant for Ortiz was issued.

His bail was set at $100,000.

Ortiz has a professional boxing record of 32 wins against six losses and three draws. He is renowned for his back-and-forth defeat to Marcos Maidana in 2009, his brawling WBC welterweight world title win over Andre Berto in 2011, and his fourth round knockout loss against Floyd Mayweather in 2011.

He has also appeard on "Dancing with the Stars," and in films such as "The Expendables 3" and "Southpaw."

In 2015, he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon at a Kenny Chesney concert. According to People, he later pled guilty to battery charge as part of a plea deal and was put on probation.

It is unknown how Ortiz will plead to the latest charges, or whether his fight against Molina Jr. will still go ahead.

