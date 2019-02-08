The former president made the revelation in an interview on Thursday, February 7, 2019.

According to him, the journalist did not carry out the investigation in the interest of the public but rather in fulfilment of the interests of his (Nyantakyi's) “haters” at the GFA.

Although Mr Nyantakyi could not mention the names of these alleged “haters”, he was certain that the investigation was never credible since it was not in the interest of the people and the nation as a whole.

He said, “Anas demanded $150,000 from me to shelve the video. He was even demanding 400,000 dollars because the project is a sponsored project,” adding that, “The people at the GFA who didn’t like me paid $400,000 for Anas to do that to me.”

This is the first time Mr Nyantakyi has spoken since the Number 12 documentary was aired, and he did not mince words when he labelled Anas’ investigative firm, TigerEye PI, as a “criminal organisation which operates like ISIS.”

Background

In June 2018, the GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi’s world came crashing down, as Anas and his TigerEye PI team aired an explosive documentary on corruption in Ghana football.

The video, among other things, captured Kwesi Nyantakyi accepting cash gifts from an Emirate ”Sheikh”, in clear breach of FIFA’s Code of Ethics.

Nyantakyi subsequently resigned from all the positions he held at the GFA, CAF and FIFA levels.

He was ultimately handed a lifetime ban from all football activities by the world football governing body, FIFA.