The restoration comes as the Captain of the team skipper Asamoah Gyan and his deputy Andre Ayew at the Jubilee House.

The Black Stars will play Kenya in the last qualifying group match for AFCON 2019 on Saturday, March 23.

This bonus is to motivate the players to win the tournament and end the country's wait for a continental title since 1982-where the fourth title was clinched in Libya.

The NPP government some took a decision to slash the winning bonus by 50% to US$ 5,000 during their campaign at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The news was delivered by the then Sports Minister designate Isaac Asiamah but that has been reversed. The President has vetoed to restore the bonus to serve as motivation.

The Ghanaian football has for some time suffered a blow after an expose which revealed the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) taking a bribe.

The association was hence dissolved and was replaced with a Normalisation Committee.

The Black Stars have assured Ghanaians of winning the match against the Kenyans and have hence request for massive support from them.