The Black Stars of Ghana are stranded at camp in Naivasha, Kenya ahead of their AFCON qualifier clash against the Ethiopians on Sunday November 19.

The maroon is as a result of poor planning which has delayed the preparations of the team on their crucial qualifier against Ethiopia in Addis Ababa.

Reports indicated that there was no official form from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) or the Ministry of Youth and Sports to the technical team before they left the country on Monday hence the coach, Kwesi Appiah and his technical men were left to cater for themselves.

The overwhelming aspect was that, the situation compelled most of the players who were marooned on arrival at the Nairobi airport to charter taxis to the team’s hotel.

Other revelation was that tickets for some of the players could not reach them on time to have arrived at the training camp on time therefore some of the players arrived at Kenya on Tuesday and Wednesday.

These reasons have compelled the coach to shift the training section which was supposed to start on Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday hoping that all the players would have arrived by then.

According to the acting deputy general secretary of the GFA, Mr Alex Asante the team will train for three days in Kenya and then move to Ethiopia on Saturday.

He further explained that the only player who could not join the team is Kwadwo Asamoah who, due to an injury he incurred during a match for his club team Inter Milan last Saturday will not be available for the match against the Ethiopians.

Mr Alex Asante together with Dr Kofi Amoah, the president of the normalization committee are set to join the team tonight.