Having scored two goals from three games for the Eagles, the player received 34% of votes cast from funs hence, being named the ManBetX Player

This is the second time Jordan has picked the award in this season.

Jordan beat Gary Cahill (21%) and James McArthur (16%) to pick up his second Player of the Month trophy in three months.

Speaking after receiving the ward, he expressed his gratitude to the squad and his desire to continue striving for more.

"It's a pleasure, obviously," the frontman said. "I work really hard and I have the support from the players, from the staff, from the football club, and from the fans. Everything's good,” he said, adding that, "I'll just keep on working and never stop working. It gives me more hunger for more hard work and to get to where the club wants to get to. That is a positive thing and without the players, I wouldn't win this award, so I have to thank everyone and thank the players especially.”

He further said, "I just try to do my best for the team. If I can chip in a few goals it's a positive thing. But the important thing for me is for the team to win and that is what I try to do every time I'm on the pitch, to make sure we win games."

“That is my mentality. I don't like to lose, so I want to win every game and whether I score or whether my partner scores, I am very happy," Jordan noted.

He has scored four goals in nine Premier League games this season.