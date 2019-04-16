Thomas Partey, 25, was presented with his award before training on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

He put up impressive displays in the matches against Real Sociedad, CD Leganes, Deportivo Alaves and Atletico Bilbao.

Partey has been in stupendous form this season, scoring 3 goals in 27 La Liga starts for Diego Simeone’s men this campaign.

He capped his performance with a beautiful goal, his third of the season in the 4-0 demolishing of Deportivo Alaves on the road.

He played in 4 of Atletico’s 5 matches in the month of match, only missing the return leg of the Champions League game against Juventus through suspension.

The Ghanaian international’s absence was greatly felt as Atletico Madrid suffered a 3-0 defeat against Juventus in Turin to exit the Champions League 3-2 on aggregate.

This season, Partey has made 27 league appearances.