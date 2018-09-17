Head-scratching penalty and 2 missed field goals gives NFL its second tie in 2 weeks

news

The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings tied at 29-29 after a whirlwind final drive and overtime.

The Packers appeared to make the game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter, but the play was overturned by a penalty on Clay Matthews for driving Kirk Cousins into the ground.

Aftet the Vikings tied the game in regulation with a touchdown and two-point conversion, both teams missed field goals in overtime to remain knotted up.



Two weeks into the NFL season and we have another tie.

The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings finished the game knotted at 29-29 after a whirlwind finish that included an impressive drive and score, confusing penalty, overtime, and two missed field goals.

The Vikings got the ball with 1:45 remaining in the fourth quarter, trailing by eight, when Kirk Cousins led a drive down field.

But what kept the drive alive in the first place was a penalty that prevented the game from ending with a Packers win. On the first play of the drive, Cousins was hit by Clay Matthews as he threw up a deep pass. The ball was intercepted by the Packers, most likely ending the game.

However, the interception was overruled as the referees called a penalty on Matthews for roughing the passer. There was some confusion as to whether the penalty was the NFL's new rule about tacklers landing on top of quarterbacks with their body weight. The referees told ESPN's Rob Demovsky after the game that Matthews was flagged for driving Cousins into the ground.

Seven plays later, Cousins found Adam Thielen in the end zone with an impressive throw while getting hit. The Vikings then converted a two-point score to even the game.

In overtime, Aaron Rodgers led the Packers down the field to the 34-yard line, but Mason Crosby missed the go-ahead 52-yard field goal after getting iced by the Vikings.

On the ensuing possession, Cousins led the Vikings to the 31-yard line, but Daniel Carlson missed the game-winning, 49-yard field goal.

The Packers got the ball back, but time expired, leaving both teams with a tie.

In Week 1, the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers tied after the Browns' game-winning field goal was blocked.