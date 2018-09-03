Here are the 10 most valuable football brands in the world right now

news

Football is a core part of life across Africa. Every weekend, millions of people gather in front of TV sets to watch their favourite teams play in their different leagues. Clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, and Arsenal enjoy massive support across the continent.

Manchester United, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are the top leading football clubs in the world with the most valuable brands.

In terms of trademark and associated intellectual property, England clubs remain top with 6 clubs making the list of top 10.

According to Statista, an online market research, the value of the brand is ascertained using the mixture of fixed tangible assets (stadium, training ground) and disclosed intangible assets (purchased players) with brand value.

Here’s a list of the 10 most valuable football clubs in the world in millions of dollars.

1. Manchester United

Brand value - $1,895

2. Real Madrid FC

Brand value - $1, 573

3. FC Barcelona - $1, 511

4. FC Bayern Munchen

Brand value - $1, 406

5. Manchester City FC

Brand value - $1,331

6. Liverpool FC

Brand value - $1,204

7. Chelsea FC

Brand value - $1,195

8. Arsenal FC

Band value - $1,083

9. Paris Saint-Germain FC (PSG)

Brand value - $913

10. Tottenham Hotspur FC

Brand value - $764

