Here are the 10 most valuable football brands in the world right now


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Football is a core part of life across Africa. Every weekend, millions of people gather in front of TV sets to watch their favourite teams play in their different leagues. Clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, and Arsenal enjoy massive support across the continent.

Manchester United, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are the top leading football clubs in the world with the most valuable brands.

In terms of trademark and associated intellectual property, England clubs remain top with 6 clubs making the list of top 10.

According to Statista, an online market research, the value of the brand is ascertained using the mixture of fixed tangible assets (stadium, training ground) and disclosed intangible assets (purchased players) with brand value.

Here’s a list of the 10 most valuable football clubs in the world in millions of dollars.

1. Manchester United

Here are the 10 most valuable football brands in the world right now play

Manchester United

(Manchester united)

Brand value - $1,895

2. Real Madrid FC

Here are the 10 most valuable football brands in the world right now play

Modric, Sergio Ramos and Keylor Navas share the awards they picked up at the UEFA gala with their teammates

(real madrid)

 

Brand value - $1, 573

3. FC Barcelona - $1, 511

Here are the 10 most valuable football brands in the world right now play

Bayern Munchen stadium

(Malytaindepedent)

 

4. FC Bayern Munchen

Here are the 10 most valuable football brands in the world right now play

Bayern Munchen stadium

(Malytaindepedent)

 

Brand value - $1, 406

5. Manchester City FC

Here are the 10 most valuable football brands in the world right now play

Sterling jubilating after scoring two goals

(Manchester City)

 

Brand value - $1,331

6. Liverpool FC

Here are the 10 most valuable football brands in the world right now play

Liverpool players celebrating victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium

(liverpoolfc)

 

Brand value - $1,204

7. Chelsea FC

Here are the 10 most valuable football brands in the world right now play

Chelsea FC players

(chelseafclatestnews)

 

Brand value - $1,195

8. Arsenal FC

Here are the 10 most valuable football brands in the world right now play

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal (9) celebrates with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he scores his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Cardiff City and Arsenal FC at Cardiff City Stadium on September 2, 2018 in Cardiff, United Kingdom.

(Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

 

Band value - $1,083

 

9. Paris Saint-Germain FC (PSG)

 

Brand value - $913

10. Tottenham Hotspur FC

Brand value - $764

