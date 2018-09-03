Here are the 10 most valuable football brands in the world right now

Manchester United, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are the top leading football clubs in the world with the most valuable brands.
In terms of trademark and associated intellectual property, England clubs remain top with 6 clubs making the list of top 10.
According to Statista, an online market research, the value of the brand is ascertained using the mixture of fixed tangible assets (stadium, training ground) and disclosed intangible assets (purchased players) with brand value.
Here’s a list of the 10 most valuable football clubs in the world in millions of dollars.
Brand value - $1,895
Brand value - $1, 573
Brand value - $1, 406
Brand value - $1,331
Brand value - $1,204
Brand value - $1,195
Band value - $1,083
Brand value - $913
Brand value - $764
Nigerian girls, Team Save-A-Soul, win world's largest tech competition
MTN has denied CBN's claims over $8.1 billion capital repatriation, says Nigerian Senate has exonerated it from breaching FX laws
Nigeria’s central bank has ordered MTN and 4 other banks to refund $8.1 billion moved out of the country
Nigerian payment company, Paystack, raises $8 million Series A funding
Tidal has launched in Uganda in partnership with MTN as it eyes expansion in Africa
I visited the 6 Google Stations in Lagos and here's what I found out about the free Wi-Fi
6 Nigerians who hold leadership positions at top international organisations
Life after power for 3 African dictators who left office in 2017