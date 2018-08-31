Here are the new college football uniforms for the 2018 season

news

College football is back and, as usual, a ton of teams will have changes to their uniforms.

The changes range from minor tweaks to full uniform makeovers as teams seek new excitement on the field. The big winner appears to be Adidas who added a bunch of FBS schools to their program.

Here is a rundown of the changes we have seen so far, with a lot of assistance from the invaluable Uni-Watch.

AIR FORCE — The Falcons have a new alternate uniform honoring the AC-130 aircraft.

ARIZONA STATE — The Sun Devils have a new head coach in Herm Edwards, and it appears they are going with a cleaner jersey. The sleeve stripes are gone, as well as the wordmark on the chest. Like several other schools, ASU has added a sublimated pattern as a reference to the state flag. Not seen here is white pants that can be worn with the white jersey and a dark grey jersey.

ARKANSAS — Some minor changes for the Razorbacks, and it appears they no longer have a matte helmet.

BALL STATE — The Cardinals have a new white jersey for 2018. The numbers have gone from red to black and the TV numbers on the shoulders have been replaced by stripes.

BOSTON COLLEGE — A small tweak for BC that most people probably wouldn't even notice. They have added two vertical stripes to the collar that mimic the sleeves.

BOWLING GREEN — Two new alternate helmets for the Falcons

CHARLOTTE — The 49ers have altered their helmet logo.

CONNECTICUT — UConn is bringing back their block-C helmet logo in both white and blue versions, "for select games."

EAST CAROLINA — New jersey for the Pirates that has added sublimated horizontal stripes.

FLORIDA — The Gators look is mostly the same, but they are the latest school to switch to Nike's Jordan Brand, adding the Jumpman logo to their uniforms.

FLORIDA STATE — The Seminoles are bringing back the all-black uniform (jerseys and pants) for their Week 1 matchup against Virginia Tech. This is the first time since 2015. They will also be in a garnet helmet.

GEORGIA TECH — The Yellow Jackets have a new Adidas set that includes two white jerseys. The normal white jersey now has gold numbers and the "White Out" jersey will be worn with white pants and a white helmet with a tapered stripe.

HAWAI'I — New Under Armour uniforms for the Rainbow Warriors. They also added a new alternate helmet in their opening game that includes the state of Hawai'i.

HOUSTON — It's not clear if any of these are technically new, but with different shells, decals, and facemask colors, the Cougars will have 12 different helmets. They could wear a different one for all 12 regular-season games.

Source: UH Specialists

ILLINOIS — The Illini have a new look this season, including their classic orange and a new blue helmet.

INDIANA — The Hoosiers have added sublimated candy stripes to their sleeves and the end of their pants. In addition, the wordmark on the chest now says "Indiana" instead of "Hoosiers."

IOWA — The Hawkeyes have changed their number font. The new version is on the right.

IOWA STATE — The Cyclones have added an all-black uniform. They have also dropped the shoulder stripes and appear to no longer have a red chrome helmet.

KANSAS — The Jayhawks' Adidas unis have been updated. The tire-tread pattern on the jersey is gone as well as the stripes on the pants.

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE — New helmet for the Ragin' Cajuns. The red might be a tad darker and their previous helmet just had "Cajuns" in cursive. They also added a black alternate helmet.

LOUISIANA-MONROE — The Warhawks have new uniforms and new colors. Their old "red" was more of a maroon. It is now closer to burgundy. The burgundy and gold is an interesting choice for a school that used to be known as the "Indians."

LOUISVILLE — New Adidas unis for Louisville who have added a wing pattern to the shoulder and rotated the TV numbers on the shoulder towards the front. They also have a new sublimated pattern on the sides based on one element of the city flag.

MARSHALL — The Herd added a black color and a slogan to their jerseys. They have also added a black outline to the wordmark above the numbers.

MARYLAND — The Terps updated their hand-painted helmets which used to read "Maryland" across the back, and Under Armour tweaked their home jersey and pants.

MASSACHUSETTS — UMass has changed the color of the logo on their white helmet.

MIAMI — The Hurricanes have a new alternate uniform they will wear in the season opener. The uniform is made out of repurposed and upcycled materials and created in partnership with Parley For The Oceans. The most noticeable differences from their standard orange jersey are green sleeves and the green stripes inside the numbers.

MINNESOTA — The Golden Gophers have a new jersey that adds a collar and switches the numbers from gold to white with a pattern and gold outline. In all, they have three new jerseys and three new helmets, including a gold chrome helmet.

Here is a close-up of the helmet stripe which is an oar, in reference to coach PJ Fleck's "Row the Boat" slogan.

MISSISSIPPI — Ole Miss now has a white helmet that will be worn with an all-white uniform against Texas Tech.

Ole Miss also has a new mascot this season as they continue to push aside their "Rebels" moniker. Meet Tony the Landshark, a reference to the "Landshark" nickname used by the defense for the past few seasons, which has also spread to other teams at the school.

MISSOURI — Looks like the Tigers have a new helmet.

NEVADA — The Wolf Pack have moved from Nike to Adidas. The new uniforms have ditched some of the stripes and added a new light blue pant which appear to be replacing their white pants. It's also hard to tell, but the helmet might be a tad darker, possibly to match the dark blue jersey.

NC STATE — New uniforms for NC State includes new shoulder stripes and "Wolfpack" added to the sides of the pants. It is not clear in these photos, but Tuffy, the school's wolf logo, is on all three helmets. Also, it is difficult to see, but the emblem from the state flag is sublimated on the jerseys, just above the left hip.

NORTH TEXAS — Mean Green have added grey pants to their set which also includes white, green, and black pants.

NOTRE DAME — The Irish will once again have a wild uniform for their Shamrock Series game. This year's game is at Yankee Stadium, so the uniforms are mostly blue and white and will have pinstripes on the helmet decal, the sleeves, and the pants.

OHIO — Small, but significant, change for Ohio as they have moved the shoulder stripes from the top of the shoulders to the sides.

OKLAHOMA — OU is also jumping on the Jordan Brand bandwagon. The new uniforms also come with slight tweaking to the chest lettering and apparently the helmet logo is a little wider. Side-note: Linemen make the Jumpman logo look small.

OREGON — You didn't think Oregon was going to miss out on all the fun, did you? The ducks have four new uniforms with some really big numbers.

OREGON STATE — The Beavers have added a retro helmet with Benny the Beaver. Benny last appeared on the helmets in 1973.

PURDUE — Does Purdue have a new matte helmet this season? The school posted this photo to social media and it appears to be a new matte gold paint job, although it is possible it is just the lighting or a filter.

RICE — Like many of the Adidas schools, the Owls have a cleaner look without the tire-tread pattern.

RUTGERS — The Scarlett Knights have added Northwestern stripes to the shoulders and the pants.

SOUTH ALABAMA — The Jaguars have switched from Nike to Adidas although the uniform looks largely the same.

SOUTH CAROLINA — The Gamecocks have a new helmet with script "Carolina" on the side.

SOUTH FLORIDA — USF has switched to Adidas. The white and green jerseys no longer have contrasting sleeves. The new black jersey has a gradient pattern on the numbers. There is also a new helmet.

SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI — The Golden Eagles are yet another school that made the switch to Adidas this season. Gone from their Riddell jerseys are the off-color sleeves and the outlines on the numbers. The helmets have added two stripes.

STANFORD — The Cardinal have added a black outline to their numbers.

TEMPLE — The Owls have added a new grey jersey and all the uniforms have a new striping pattern across the front.

TENNESSEE — The Vols will be ditching the checkerboard pattern from their helmets and pants. The Vols have also dropped their "smokey grey" alternates. Nothing but orange and white this season.

Source: Sports Radio Knoxville

TEXAS — The Longhorns are going back to black shoes for home games.

TEXAS-EL PASO — UTEP has three new uniforms this season including a new shade of orange that is less bright. The helmets also no longer have a center stripe. Players will also get small pickaxe achievement stickers on the back, akin to the Ohio State Buckeye stickers.

UTAH STATE — The Aggies have added a "Polynesian warrior pattern" to the sleeves on their home jerseys

Source: ESPN

VIRGINIA — New uniforms for UVA come with a new number font, no more outlines on the numbers, and stripes on the sleeves which replace the TV numbers. They are also bringing back their orange alternate jersey. The helmets now have two stripes instead of three.

VIRGINIA TECH — New uniforms for the Hokies that include diagonal stripes on the shoulders.

TULSA — The Golden Hurricane have removed the stripe from their helmet. The stripe is gone from the white helmet also, and like the other Adidas schools, the tire-tread pattern on the jersey will be gone this season also.

WEST VIRGINIA — Minor tweak for the Mountaineers as it looks like they have added a "COUNTRY ROADS" neck bumper to their helmets.

WYOMING — The Cowboys are yet another school that switched from Nike to Adidas and unveiled new uniforms.

