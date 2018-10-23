Pulse.com.gh logo
Sports Here's Michael Jordan's 56,000-square-foot house in Chicago, and why it's still on the market after 6 years

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The house was originally listed for $29 million and has every bell and whistle you can think of. There's a pool with a grass island in the middle of it, a door from the Playboy Mansion, a table based on the streets of Baghdad, and MJ-branded golf flags.

(Concierge Auctions; Stephan Savoia/AP)

Michael Jordan's enormous house in Chicago is still on the market after six years despite cutting the price nearly in half and still paying more than $100,000 in annual property taxes.

The house was originally listed for $29 million and has every bell and whistle you can think of. There's a pool with a grass island in the middle of it, a door from the Playboy Mansion, a table based on the streets of Baghdad, and MJ-branded golf flags.

Below, we take a closer look at the house, and why it's struggling to find a buyer. Most images are from footage provided by Concierge Auctions.

Tony Manfred contributed to this post.

The 56,000-square-foot, 7-acre compound from the air.

(Concierge Auctions)


The gate to get in, fittingly.

(Zillow)


The price on the house has dropped several times and is now going for $14.9 million, or about $265 per square foot. That is a far cry from the original price of $517 per square foot. The exact price is $14,855,000, and the numbers in that price add up to 23 — because of course they do.

(Concierge Auctions)


The long drive from the gate and full-grown trees ensure that the house has complete privacy.

(Concierge Auctions)


Jordan had the house built from scratch to his personal tastes.

(Concierge Auctions)


The outdoor space is spectacular. There's a tennis court.

(Concierge Auctions)


An infinity pool with a grass island in the middle.

(Concierge Auctions)


A putting green.

(Concierge Auctions)


Complete with Jordan Brand flag sticks.

(Concierge Auctions)


In 2015, the agent working to sell the house at the time promised that the buyer would also receive every edition of Air Jordans in his or her size.

(Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Source: Maxim



There's a pond stocked with fish.

(Concierge Auctions)


The patio is enormous.

(Concierge Auctions)


MJ lived in the house for 19 years.

(Concierge Auctions)


Here is the view when you first walk in the front door with a piano in the background.

(Concierge Auctions)


A view of the piano room.

(Concierge Auctions)


He has the door from the original Playboy Mansion in Chicago. Let's go inside ...

(Concierge Auctions)


Those are the doors to the room with the pool table.

(Concierge Auctions)


The full-court basketball court is the centerpiece of the house.

(Concierge Auctions)


The court has his name at both ends.

(Concierge Auctions)


And the Jumpman logo at center court includes the names of his children (his daughter's name is out of view).

(Concierge Auctions)


The sitting area outside the court where you wait to play.

(Concierge Auctions)


Adam Rosenfeld, of the luxury-real-estate startup Mercer Vine, told Marketwatch in 2016 that Jordan was likely struggling to sell the house because of all of the personalized customizations. In addition, the house is not in an area where wealthy celebs are looking for houses.

(Zillow)

From Marketwatch:

But despite the appeal the home may hold for Chicago Bulls fans and other sports lovers, its sheer size and personalized features are likely what’s making it difficult to find the right buyer, some in the business say. And while it is located in one of Chicago’s higher-end suburbs, Highland Park, it’s not situated in a place where celebrities are commonly looking for homes — Beverly Hills, for example.

“Kofi is brilliant with marketing strategies,” and playing up Jordan’s celebrity is wise, said Adam Rosenfeld, founding principal of luxury-real-estate startup Mercer Vine, in the Los Angeles area. “But when you have such a specific property that is so customized, it’s going to be an uphill battle.”



The dining room comes with a "Baghdad table."

(Concierge Auctions)


That grid on the table is the based on the streets of Baghdad.

(Concierge Auctions)


A skylight over the kitchen table.

(Concierge Auctions)


There is no need to worry about the house rotting while remaining unsold. The house is still occupied by staff who are employed by Jordan to keep the house looking fresh.

(Concierge Auctions)

Source: The Real Deal



Jordan is also still paying a lot in property taxes. The annual bill is more than $100,000, and he has paid nearly $700,000 in property taxes since he put it on the market six years ago.

(Zillow)

Source: Zillow



One of the dining areas off the kitchen comes with a large aquarium built into the wall.

(Concierge Auctions)


The house has nine bedrooms.

(Concierge Auctions)


And 19 bathrooms.

(Concierge Auctions)


The house comes fully furnished, although some of the pieces may be a tad dated.

(Concierge Auctions)


The cigar room.

(Concierge Auctions)


The cigar room also has plenty of card tables where we're guessing Jordan undoubtedly played some high-stakes poker games.

(Zillow)


Even the railing in the cigar room is ornate.

(Concierge Auctions)


There's a full gym.

(Concierge Auctions)


Jordan's Bulls teammates used to work out here every morning.

(Concierge Auctions)


One problem is that Jordan may feel his celebrity status adds value to the house, but, according to one expert, people do not pay more for a house just because somebody famous owned it.

(Chuck Burton/AP)

From The Real Deal:

Stephen Shapiro, of the Westside Agency, a Los Angeles-based luxury brokerage, said “almost without exception” people won’t pay more for a house just because it’s owned by a celebrity.

“But you know who tends to think a property is worth more because a celebrity lived there? The celebrity trying to sell it,” Shapiro said.



The wine cellar.

(Concierge Auctions)


The house remains unsold despite attempts to get creative, including marketing to wealthy people in basketball-crazed China.

(Concierge Auctions)

Source: Maxim



One of the many "great rooms" around the house.

(Concierge Auctions)


The library upstairs was said to be MJ's favorite room, with a drop-down movie screen.

(Concierge Auctions)


Even the seemingly random nooks have TVs.

(Concierge Auctions)


Between the house and the patio there's another TV room with a 110-inch TV.

(Concierge Auctions)


This area used to be an indoor pool. Jordan renovated it after he moved in and added sliding walls to both sides that can make the gathering room either indoor or outdoor depending on the mood and the weather.

(Concierge Auctions)


Just one section of the patio.

(Concierge Auctions)


Jordan did try to auction the house in 2013, but the minimum bid of $13 million was never met.

(Zillow)


Here is what Jordan said about the auction at the time.

(Concierge Auctions)


Another view from above of the house and the island pool.

(Concierge Auctions)


There's also a three-bedroom guest house.

(Concierge Auctions)


The family room of the guest house.

(Concierge Auctions)


The guest house kitchen.

(Concierge Auctions)


One issue is the location. Most of the homes in this price range in this area are closer to Lake Michigan, a few miles east of this house.

(Concierge Auctions)

"Buyers at that level in that area tend to want to be closer to the lake," Missy Jerfita of Berkshire Hathaway HomesServices told The Real Deal.



Since Jordan put his Chicago home on the market, he has since purchased a lakefront house in North Carolina that's in a golf-course community.

(Zillow)


The house is in Cornelius, about a 30-minute drive from the Charlotte Hornets' arena. MJ purchased the house for $2.8 million after it was originally listed for $4 million.

(Zillow)

Source: Fox Sports



Jordan also reportedly bought a house on a golf course in Jupiter, Florida, for $4.8 million in 2013 and spent $7.6 million on renovations.

(Zillow)

Source: Jeff Realty



He also owns a condo in downtown Charlotte, in the same building as Cam Newton. The condos reportedly go for between $1.5 and $3.5 million.

(YouTube)

Source: Charlotte Agenda



He continues to wait for a buyer for the Chicago-area home. Of course MJ is estimated to be worth $1.65 billion, so he can afford to wait for the right owner to come along on his old Chicago digs.

(Isaac Brekken/Getty)

Source: Forbes



(Jordan Brand via Getty Images)

