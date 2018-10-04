How UFC fighter Conor McGregor makes and spends his millions, from Lamborghinis and yachts to outrageous designer suits

news

UFC fighter Conor McGregor, one of the highest-paid athletes in the world, made $99 million between June 2017 and June 2018, according to Forbes.

McGregor makes his money mostly from fights and endorsements, but he has other projects like clothing collaborations and a whiskey brand that help contribute to his wealth as well.

And the outspoken fighter is not afraid to show off his riches. See what his multimillion-dollar paydays buy.

When it comes to battling in the UFC, Conor McGregor is the man to beat. His skills in the octagon — and in the ring with Floyd Mayweather in 2017 — have landed him millions of dollars to date.

In one year alone — between June 2016 and June 2017 — he brought in $99 million, $85 million of which came from his now historic boxing match against Mayweather, according to Forbes. His story is more of a rags-to-riches tale, though. Before he found success with mixed martial arts (MMA), he was a plumber's apprentice practicing in Dublin.

Now, his social media is filled with pictures of him and his family enjoying a luxurious lifestyle filled with gold watches, yachts, and designer clothes. Take a closer look at how he spends his millions.

Before he became the famous big-talking figure he is today, Conor McGregor was a plumber's apprentice in Dublin. He eventually made the choice to train full-time and fight on the European MMA circuit before turning to the UFC in 2012.

McGregor raked in $99 million over the past year, thanks mostly to his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Although he hasn’t stepped foot in the UFC Octagon professionally since November 2016, the $85 million he banked from the boxing match was his biggest paycheck in 2017 and more than five times his previous top paycheck.

That fight had 4.3 million pay-per-view buys and generated more than $550 million in revenue.

The 30 year-old Irish fighter is ranked No. 12 on Forbes' list of "The Highest-Paid Celebrities of 2018," and No. 4 on the site's list of "The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes."

He made as much as $622,000 per second in 2015 when he knocked out Jose Aldo in 13 seconds.

This win broke Ronda Rousey’s earnings-per-second record of slightly more than $147,000, according to Forbes.

In 2016 he made $34 million from winnings alone.

McGregor also made $14 million from endorsement deals in 2017, which includes partnerships with:

Burger King …

… Beats by Dre ...

… Monster Energy ...

... BSN ...

… Anheuser-Busch ...

… HiSmile …

… Betsafe ...

… and David August.

His line of menswear created in collaboration with sponsor David August includes some pretty explicit pieces.

Take a close look at the tie! It has the words "F--- you" scrawled across it.

McGregor also has a residency deal with the Wynn Las Vegas for all of his after-parties.

And they look like a great time, if you ask us!

He also rakes in cash through his digital properties.

The Mac Life is a "Next-Gen" media and lifestyle brand, which promises content on mixed martial arts, motivation, style, sports, health, and of course, McGregor himself.

His MacMoji app is exactly what you'd expect: an entire collection of Conor McGregor emoji for your messages! The app will cost you $1.99 to download. They look similar to the animation in this GIF.

The MacTalk app is a soundboard from which you can download soundbites of the fighter's most famous quotes. This app costs $.99 to download.

The Conor McGregor F.A.S.T. conditioning system is a "zone-based workout program for ultimate performance." It can be used on its own as an exercise regimen, or it can be incorporated into an existing one.

According to Hookit, his social media accounts are worth millions of dollars to sponsors.

He recently shared a video showing his newer endeavor, Proper No. Twelve. “Proper Irish Whiskey, from a Proper Irish man!”

With each bottle and case that's sold, McGregor promises to donate $5 to first responders. One bottle costs $29.99.

He'll be promoting the whiskey across a six-fight deal he signed with the UFC. The liquor company is set to be a sponsor in every UFC event in which McGregor competes.

McGregor isn't shy about his wealth — in 2017, he showed off his yacht, which he dubbed The 188.

The number 188 is symbolic for McGregor, as it's the same number of euros he used to receive in welfare checks.

When it comes to cars, he's a big fan of Lamborghini.

And possibly a bigger fan of posting pictures of himself driving them. The bright green Lamborghini Huracán has a base price of $199,805 as of 2016.

He also appreciates the "500 Benz." The Mercedes-Benz E‑Class E 550 starts at $51,300.

He's also a fan of this tricked-out BMW. The 2019 BMW i8 has a suggested retail price starting at $142,000.

He makes sure his son, Conor McGregor Jr., is riding in style too, of course.

McGregor lives a jet-set life with his mini-me, and the gourmet spread looks like the best airplane food we’ve ever seen.

He's no stranger to sharing mile-high drinks with his friends as well.

McGregor doesn't shy away from high fashion, either. He shows off his Gucci sneakers and socks on Instagram.

And he's a fan of Gucci menswear as well. You can get a matching sweater if you've got nearly $2,000 to spend.

Givenchy finds it's way into his wardrobe of sweaters, too. This track jacket sells for $1,550.

McGregor has proclaimed himself the "most flashiest" but warns in this post that we all need to "stay woke at all times." He also warns that we should always know where our money is going, while sporting a $920 Louis Vuitton sweater.

McGregor also has a soft spot for accessories. Here he is sporting a gold and black Rolex. The Cosmograph Daytona retails for $34,650.

He loves the gold!

But he’s not opposed to a little pink, especially when it’s a Patek Philippe, Calatrava skeleton watch in rose-gold. It will set you back a cool $100,000.

He even accessorizes with this lighter from Cartier. Luxury lighters from the brand start at $870.

When it comes to spending his downtime, days on the beach with Jr. and his "Mammy" are definitely in the cards.

He loves taking to the Irish Sea on the Sea-Doo RXT, which starts at $15,799.

And let's not forget the fun of drinking "Fiji water from an ice cold glass on a yacht."

He plays his personalized mini arcade game with Jr. for some quality father-son bonding time. You can order a pre-designed or customized one of your own for around $1,150.

We can expect to see a lot more family fun from the MMA champion as he prepares to welcome his second child with long-time girlfriend Dee Devlin.

