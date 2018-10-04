Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

How UFC fighter Conor McGregor makes and spends his millions, from Lamborghinis and yachts to outrageous designer suits


Sports How UFC fighter Conor McGregor makes and spends his millions, from Lamborghinis and yachts to outrageous designer suits

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Conor McGregor is known for his UFC fighting, MMA skills, and lavish lifestyle. His boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. added $85 million to his wealth, which just keeps growing. Here's how he spends it.

Conor McGregor is not shy about his spending habits. play

Conor McGregor is not shy about his spending habits.

(Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
  • UFC fighter Conor McGregor, one of the highest-paid athletes in the world, made $99 million between June 2017 and June 2018, according to Forbes.
  • McGregor makes his money mostly from fights and endorsements, but he has other projects like clothing collaborations and a whiskey brand that help contribute to his wealth as well.
  • And the outspoken fighter is not afraid to show off his riches. See what his multimillion-dollar paydays buy.

When it comes to battling in the UFC, Conor McGregor is the man to beat. His skills in the octagon — and in the ring with Floyd Mayweather in 2017 — have landed him millions of dollars to date.

In one year alone — between June 2016 and June 2017 — he brought in $99 million, $85 million of which came from his now historic boxing match against Mayweather, according to Forbes. His story is more of a rags-to-riches tale, though. Before he found success with mixed martial arts (MMA), he was a plumber's apprentice practicing in Dublin.

Now, his social media is filled with pictures of him and his family enjoying a luxurious lifestyle filled with gold watches, yachts, and designer clothes. Take a closer look at how he spends his millions.

Before he became the famous big-talking figure he is today, Conor McGregor was a plumber's apprentice in Dublin. He eventually made the choice to train full-time and fight on the European MMA circuit before turning to the UFC in 2012.

Conor McGregor trains in a UFC gym. play

Conor McGregor trains in a UFC gym.

(Getty Images)

Source: The Hollywood Reporter



McGregor raked in $99 million over the past year, thanks mostly to his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

McGregor pumps up the audience at his weigh-in before the Mayweather fight. play

McGregor pumps up the audience at his weigh-in before the Mayweather fight.

(Getty Images)

Source: Forbes



Although he hasn’t stepped foot in the UFC Octagon professionally since November 2016, the $85 million he banked from the boxing match was his biggest paycheck in 2017 and more than five times his previous top paycheck.

McGregor throws a punch at Floyd Mayweather Jr. during their boxing match. play

McGregor throws a punch at Floyd Mayweather Jr. during their boxing match.

(Getty Images)

Source: Forbes



That fight had 4.3 million pay-per-view buys and generated more than $550 million in revenue.

McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. pose for photos during a news conference. play

McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. pose for photos during a news conference.

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Source: Forbes



The 30 year-old Irish fighter is ranked No. 12 on Forbes' list of "The Highest-Paid Celebrities of 2018," and No. 4 on the site's list of "The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes."

View this post on Instagram

This week's profit.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Source: Forbes



He made as much as $622,000 per second in 2015 when he knocked out Jose Aldo in 13 seconds.

Conor McGregor knocks out Jose Aldo. play

Conor McGregor knocks out Jose Aldo.

(AP Photo/John Locher)

Source: Forbes



This win broke Ronda Rousey’s earnings-per-second record of slightly more than $147,000, according to Forbes.

Ronda Rousey was the First Woman in the UFC Hall of Fame. play

Ronda Rousey was the First Woman in the UFC Hall of Fame.

(Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Source: Forbes



In 2016 he made $34 million from winnings alone.

McGregor is proud Dublin native. play

McGregor is proud Dublin native.

(David Becker/Getty)

Source: Forbes



McGregor also made $14 million from endorsement deals in 2017, which includes partnerships with:

Source: Forbes



Burger King …



… Beats by Dre ...

Conor McGregor wears his Beats by Dre to a weigh-in. play

Conor McGregor wears his Beats by Dre to a weigh-in.

(Christian Petersen/Getty Images)


… Monster Energy ...

Conor McGregor represents Monster Energy at his fight. play

Conor McGregor represents Monster Energy at his fight.

(Christian Petersen/Getty Images)


... BSN ...

BSN ships products to over 40,000 retailers nationally and over 90 countries worldwide. play

BSN ships products to over 40,000 retailers nationally and over 90 countries worldwide.

(BSN/Facebook)


… Anheuser-Busch ...

Bottles of Anheuser-Busch's Budweiser and Miller Lite beer. play

Bottles of Anheuser-Busch's Budweiser and Miller Lite beer.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)


… HiSmile …



… Betsafe ...



… and David August.

McGregor wears and celebrates his August McGregor clothing line with renowned tailor David Heil, founder of David August. play

McGregor wears and celebrates his August McGregor clothing line with renowned tailor David Heil, founder of David August.

(David August Inc./Facebook)

Source: August McGregor



His line of menswear created in collaboration with sponsor David August includes some pretty explicit pieces.

Source: Business Insider



Take a close look at the tie! It has the words "F--- you" scrawled across it.



McGregor also has a residency deal with the Wynn Las Vegas for all of his after-parties.

McGregor takes over the DJ booth at one of his after-parties. play

McGregor takes over the DJ booth at one of his after-parties.

(David Becker/Getty Images)

Source: Forbes



And they look like a great time, if you ask us!

McGregor parties at The Wynn Las Vegas. play

McGregor parties at The Wynn Las Vegas.

(David Becker/Getty Images)


He also rakes in cash through his digital properties.

McGregor owns several digital properties from apps to training programs. play

McGregor owns several digital properties from apps to training programs.

(Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Source: Forbes



The Mac Life is a "Next-Gen" media and lifestyle brand, which promises content on mixed martial arts, motivation, style, sports, health, and of course, McGregor himself.

Source: The Mac Life



His MacMoji app is exactly what you'd expect: an entire collection of Conor McGregor emoji for your messages! The app will cost you $1.99 to download. They look similar to the animation in this GIF.

Source: MacMoji App



The MacTalk app is a soundboard from which you can download soundbites of the fighter's most famous quotes. This app costs $.99 to download.

Source: MacTalk App



The Conor McGregor F.A.S.T. conditioning system is a "zone-based workout program for ultimate performance." It can be used on its own as an exercise regimen, or it can be incorporated into an existing one.

McGregor takes his workouts seriously. play

McGregor takes his workouts seriously.

(Conor McGregor/Facebook)

Source: McGregor FAST



According to Hookit, his social media accounts are worth millions of dollars to sponsors.

Source: Business Insider



He recently shared a video showing his newer endeavor, Proper No. Twelve. “Proper Irish Whiskey, from a Proper Irish man!”



With each bottle and case that's sold, McGregor promises to donate $5 to first responders. One bottle costs $29.99.

View this post on Instagram

Proper up your weekend #emo#8J+lgw==## #PRPR12

A post shared by Proper No. Twelve (@properwhiskey) on

Source: Proper No. Twelve



He'll be promoting the whiskey across a six-fight deal he signed with the UFC. The liquor company is set to be a sponsor in every UFC event in which McGregor competes.

Proper No. Twelve Whiskey. play

Proper No. Twelve Whiskey.

(Conor McGregor/Facebook)

Source: Forbes



McGregor isn't shy about his wealth — in 2017, he showed off his yacht, which he dubbed The 188.

View this post on Instagram

The 188.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Source: Business Insider



The number 188 is symbolic for McGregor, as it's the same number of euros he used to receive in welfare checks.

View this post on Instagram

Living comfortable on the 188.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Source: Business Insider



When it comes to cars, he's a big fan of Lamborghini.



And possibly a bigger fan of posting pictures of himself driving them. The bright green Lamborghini Huracán has a base price of $199,805 as of 2016.

McGregor takes a ride with the windows down. play

McGregor takes a ride with the windows down.

(Conor McGregor/Facebook)

Source: Business Insider



He also appreciates the "500 Benz." The Mercedes-Benz E‑Class E 550 starts at $51,300.

Source: Kelly Blue Book



He's also a fan of this tricked-out BMW. The 2019 BMW i8 has a suggested retail price starting at $142,000.

Source: Kelly Blue Book



He makes sure his son, Conor McGregor Jr., is riding in style too, of course.



McGregor lives a jet-set life with his mini-me, and the gourmet spread looks like the best airplane food we’ve ever seen.



He's no stranger to sharing mile-high drinks with his friends as well.

View this post on Instagram

Jimmy boy @jameslawrence1122 #stonch

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on



McGregor doesn't shy away from high fashion, either. He shows off his Gucci sneakers and socks on Instagram.



And he's a fan of Gucci menswear as well. You can get a matching sweater if you've got nearly $2,000 to spend.

Source: Gucci



Givenchy finds it's way into his wardrobe of sweaters, too. This track jacket sells for $1,550.

View this post on Instagram

#emo#8J+mjQ==##

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Source: Barneys New York



McGregor has proclaimed himself the "most flashiest" but warns in this post that we all need to "stay woke at all times." He also warns that we should always know where our money is going, while sporting a $920 Louis Vuitton sweater.

View this post on Instagram

Comfort on the commercial flight! Rocking my custom made 'NOTORIOUS' @beatsbydre headphones! Thank you Dre Beats! Here is today's thoughts - Financial awareness is key at all times. Look at many of our favourite athletes and performers post career. Often it is not a pretty site. Tyson made over 300 million in his fighting career and today stands at a net worth of just 1 million. You must be switched on at all times with your money. We cannot switch off here. Know your money and where it is going at all times and never ever go broke, trying to look rich. This is coming from me. I am the most flashiest. I just posted a picture on a yacht sipping Fiji water from an ice cold glass before this. But trust me! I am the most intelligent also. Everything is a tactical move. Everything. This is how we must truly lead our next generations way of thinking. Now as I get older at 29 years of age, I find that I am becoming more and more interested in where much of the money in my home state has gone and where it actually goes when it comes in. There are more and more things I see daily that do not add up. I see many things I do not like and I see many things that I feel can be easily amended under correct instruction. We shall see. Stay woke at all times kids. See you all at this event later today

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Source: Louis Vuitton



McGregor also has a soft spot for accessories. Here he is sporting a gold and black Rolex. The Cosmograph Daytona retails for $34,650.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Friday, freaks.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Source: Rolex



He loves the gold!

View this post on Instagram

No more work baby

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on



But he’s not opposed to a little pink, especially when it’s a Patek Philippe, Calatrava skeleton watch in rose-gold. It will set you back a cool $100,000.

View this post on Instagram

My latest time piece. The pink gold skeleton.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Source: Chrono24



He even accessorizes with this lighter from Cartier. Luxury lighters from the brand start at $870.

View this post on Instagram

@cartier

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Source: Cartier



When it comes to spending his downtime, days on the beach with Jr. and his "Mammy" are definitely in the cards.



He loves taking to the Irish Sea on the Sea-Doo RXT, which starts at $15,799.

View this post on Instagram

Foot on belly.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Source: Sea-Doo



And let's not forget the fun of drinking "Fiji water from an ice cold glass on a yacht."

View this post on Instagram

Stay hydrated.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on



He plays his personalized mini arcade game with Jr. for some quality father-son bonding time. You can order a pre-designed or customized one of your own for around $1,150.

View this post on Instagram

Chilling

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Source: Mini Arcade Systems



We can expect to see a lot more family fun from the MMA champion as he prepares to welcome his second child with long-time girlfriend Dee Devlin.

View this post on Instagram

I think we go the yachtsy today son

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Source: Dee Devlin Instagram



Top Articles

1 Sports Lionel Messi has turned on his own teammates as FC Barcelona...bullet
2 Sports The mother of the 34-year-old accusing Cristiano Ronaldo of...bullet
3 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

cristiano ronaldo juventus
Sports Juventus backs Ronaldo over rape allegations, says his reputation is not changed by 'events allegedly dating back to almost 10 years ago'
After four weeks of NFL action, fantasy football experts have adjusted their rankings to better reflect the players who will have an outsized impact the rest of the way.
Sports FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS: Here's the expert consensus on the top 50 players for the rest of the 2018 NFL season
jimmy butler
Sports Things between Jimmy Butler and the Wolves are about to get awkward as NBA teams balk at the price of a trade
Juventus say rape allegations "do not change opinion" of Ronaldo
Football Juventus say rape allegations "do not change their opinion" of Ronaldo
X
Advertisement