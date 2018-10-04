How UFC fighter Conor McGregor makes and spends his millions, from Lamborghinis and yachts to outrageous designer suits

Conor McGregor is known for his UFC fighting, MMA skills, and lavish lifestyle. His boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. added $85 million to his wealth, which just keeps growing. Here's how he spends it.
When it comes to battling in the UFC, Conor McGregor is the man to beat. His skills in the octagon — and in the ring with Floyd Mayweather in 2017 — have landed him millions of dollars to date.
In one year alone — between June 2016 and June 2017 — he brought in $99 million, $85 million of which came from his now historic boxing match against Mayweather, according to Forbes. His story is more of a rags-to-riches tale, though. Before he found success with mixed martial arts (MMA), he was a plumber's apprentice practicing in Dublin.
Now, his social media is filled with pictures of him and his family enjoying a luxurious lifestyle filled with gold watches, yachts, and designer clothes. Take a closer look at how he spends his millions.
Source: The Hollywood Reporter
Source: Forbes
Source: Forbes
Source: Forbes
Source: Forbes
Source: Forbes
Source: Forbes
Source: Forbes
Source: Forbes
Source: August McGregor
Source: Business Insider
Source: Forbes
Source: Forbes
Source: The Mac Life
Source: MacMoji App
Source: MacTalk App
Source: McGregor FAST
Source: Business Insider
Source: Proper No. Twelve
Source: Forbes
Source: Business Insider
Source: Business Insider
View this post on Instagram
This Lamborghini Huracan Avio is the only one of it's kind in Ireland! We are in the process of building a network here where we will bring multiple high end luxury motor vehicles on to Irish shores for sale and supply! Our roads will look very different in years to come and it starts NOW! Check them out and stay tuned! We are only just warming up with this beast! Something BIG is coming!
Source: Business Insider
Source: Kelly Blue Book
Source: Kelly Blue Book
View this post on Instagram
Standing next to a rare signed photo of Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. Two fighting greats who blessed all of us fight fans around the world with one of the most iconic rivalries the fight game has ever seen. 3 amazing contests that changed the lives of both men. Mentally, physically and spiritually. This rivalry lasted right to the end of time. Amazing.
Source: Gucci
Source: Barneys New York
View this post on Instagram
Comfort on the commercial flight! Rocking my custom made 'NOTORIOUS' @beatsbydre headphones! Thank you Dre Beats! Here is today's thoughts - Financial awareness is key at all times. Look at many of our favourite athletes and performers post career. Often it is not a pretty site. Tyson made over 300 million in his fighting career and today stands at a net worth of just 1 million. You must be switched on at all times with your money. We cannot switch off here. Know your money and where it is going at all times and never ever go broke, trying to look rich. This is coming from me. I am the most flashiest. I just posted a picture on a yacht sipping Fiji water from an ice cold glass before this. But trust me! I am the most intelligent also. Everything is a tactical move. Everything. This is how we must truly lead our next generations way of thinking. Now as I get older at 29 years of age, I find that I am becoming more and more interested in where much of the money in my home state has gone and where it actually goes when it comes in. There are more and more things I see daily that do not add up. I see many things I do not like and I see many things that I feel can be easily amended under correct instruction. We shall see. Stay woke at all times kids. See you all at this event later today
Source: Louis Vuitton
Source: Rolex
Source: Chrono24
Source: Cartier
Source: Sea-Doo
Source: Mini Arcade Systems
Source: Dee Devlin Instagram