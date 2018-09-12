Hurricane Florence is already wreaking havoc on sporting events: Here are all the postponed and canceled games so far

news
Hurricane Florence is set to make landfall late Thursday night or early Friday morning.
Heading for North Carolina, it could become the first Category 4 storm to hit the region since 1989. The storm is already causing travel nightmares for many in the area.
Understandably, many college football programs have already made plans to postpone or flat out cancel their games for this weekend, depending on where in the storm's path they're projected to be.
Below we've collected the sporting events that have been affected by Florence thus far. This list will be updated as we learn more.
East Carolina at Virginia Tech: Canceled
West Virginia at NC State: Canceled
UCF at North Carolina: postponed, no make-up day announced
Ohio at Virginia: Relocated to Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville
Boston College at Wake Forest: Thursday kickoff moved up from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Norfolk State at Liberty: Postponed until December 1
Elon at William & Mary: Postponed with no make-up date
Campbell at Coastal Carolina: Rescheduled from Saturday to Wednesday at 2 p.m, with Campbell hosting.
