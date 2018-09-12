Pulse.com.gh logo
Hurricane Florence is already wreaking havoc on sporting events: Here are all the postponed and canceled games so far


  • Published:

Hurricane Florence will force college football to be put on pause in the Carolinas this weekend as East coast residents prepare for the storm.

This Sept. 10, 2018, GOES East satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Florence as it threatens the U.S. East Coast. As mandatory evacuations begin for parts of several East Coast states, millions of Americans have been preparing for what could become one of the most catastrophic hurricanes to hit the Eastern Seaboard in decades. play

This Sept. 10, 2018, GOES East satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Florence as it threatens the U.S. East Coast. As mandatory evacuations begin for parts of several East Coast states, millions of Americans have been preparing for what could become one of the most catastrophic hurricanes to hit the Eastern Seaboard in decades.

(NOAA via AP)

Hurricane Florence is set to make landfall late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

Heading for North Carolina, it could become the first Category 4 storm to hit the region since 1989. The storm is already causing travel nightmares for many in the area.

Understandably, many college football programs have already made plans to postpone or flat out cancel their games for this weekend, depending on where in the storm's path they're projected to be.

Below we've collected the sporting events that have been affected by Florence thus far. This list will be updated as we learn more.

East Carolina at Virginia Tech: Canceled

(Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)


West Virginia at NC State: Canceled

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)


UCF at North Carolina: postponed, no make-up day announced

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)


Ohio at Virginia: Relocated to Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville

(Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)


Boston College at Wake Forest: Thursday kickoff moved up from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)


Norfolk State at Liberty: Postponed until December 1

(AP Photo/Mel Evans)


Elon at William & Mary: Postponed with no make-up date

(Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)


Campbell at Coastal Carolina: Rescheduled from Saturday to Wednesday at 2 p.m, with Campbell hosting.

(Lance King/Getty Images)


(NASA via AP)

