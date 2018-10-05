I feel more confident under Emery than Wenger, Alex Iwobi says

news

Nigerian attacker Alex Iwobi has stated that his confidence and self-belief have been boosted ever since Spanish manager Unai Emery took over from Alex Wenger during the summer.

The 22-year old nephew of Nigerian football legend Jay-Jay Okocha has long been touted as a future world-beater and this season might be the season he finally makes that huge leap.

Iwobi came on to devastating effect for Arsenal against Watford last weekend and changed a game that was destined to end in a stalemate. Alongside Lacazette and Aubameyang, Iwobi can help create a powerful front three unlike anything seen under Wenger, who preferred attackers who relied on finesse more than pure athleticism.

It could be said that Emery is a much more suitable head coach for Iwobi and that's bearing itself out in his performances. Iwobi himself has admitted that Emery is helping him build a confidence in his game and abilities that he didn't have under Wenger. According to him;

“I’m more positive and more confident with the ball,” he said. “The boss has basically told me that if something doesn't work, just keep going and don’t dwell on it.

ALSO READ: These are the highest-rated African footballers on FIFA 19

“He’s told me to stop being so critical and to just keep trying no matter what happens, no matter if things don’t go as I want them to.

“That’s given me a lot more confidence to try a few more things, like beat a player, to shoot more. I’m always ready to get on the ball a bit more, so I guess it’s helped in that sense.

“I’ve lost a bit of weight because of the intense training and I think it’s made me a bit sharper.”

The 22-year old will be hoping to play a prominent role in their next fixture when they travel to Craven Cottage to take on league newcomers Fulham.