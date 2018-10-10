If Conor McGregor was denied a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov there is one opponent who 'would bring the best' out of him, according to his head coach

Conor McGregor is actively campaigning for a rematch against UFC 229 opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov, but if were denied a second shot at the UFC lightweight champion then he could contest a trilogy bout against Nate Diaz.
Conor McGregor wants a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov but there is an alternative opponent who would "bring the best out of him," according to his coach John Kavanagh.
McGregor was out-struck by Nurmagomedov, dropped in the second round, and eventually lost when the Russian wrestler submitted him with a tight neck crank in the fourth round of their wildly-entertaining UFC 229 brawl on Saturday.
The next day, McGregor tweeted that he was "looking forward to the rematch" and later claimed that he "won the battle" and that the war with Nurmagomedov is not yet over.
Not everyone is convinced the fight, which was one-sided, warrants a follow-up. "The fight was very clear," UFC commentator Joe Rogan said at the time. "Khabib dominated the fight, won the fight by submission. There's no need for a rematch."
McGregor has alternative options and Kavanagh believes there is an opponent out there who is a "great personality match-up" and a "great skill clash." That opponent is McGregor's old rival, Nate Diaz.
McGregor and Diaz have fought twice already. McGregor lost in the second round of their first ruck when Diaz made him tap to a rear-naked choke at UFC 196 in March, 2016. But McGregor evened the score four months later when he won a five-round decision at UFC 202.
Speaking on "The MMA Show", a podcast on the "Joe Rogan Experience," Kavanagh said a trilogy fight "is so appealing."
Kavanagh, a second-degree black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, said: "I'm a grappler at heart, but I know a jiu-jitsu tournament will put you to sleep. But anybody can see a punch hitting someone in the head, and them falling down — that's exciting.
"Him and Diaz is a great personality match-up, it's such a great skill clash. If I was to design someone who would bring the best out of Conor, who could hit back, take a big shot and put up with the trash talk. It's a beautiful fight. I'd love to see that rematch."
Though it is a fight that excites Kavanagh, it is clearly not McGregor's first choice as the 30-year-old wants Nurmagomedov again.
"Definitely the Khabib one, that's the fire," Kavanagh said.
It is unclear when McGregor will return to full competition. He was recently given a medical suspension, which means he will be unable to fight until early November, and won't be permitted to engage in contact training, including sparring, until the end of the month.
Kavanagh hoped for an event on March 16, one day before St Patrick's Day, at a venue like Madison Square Garden in New York City or the TD Garden in Boston. But he suggested a more realistic timeline would be next summer.
Regardless, McGregor is desperate to return to elite competition. After all, he recently posted a photograph on Instagram with one simple caption: "I'll be back."