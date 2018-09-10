Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

International Tennis Federation backs the umpire who penalized Serena Williams a the U.S. Open


Sports International Tennis Federation backs the umpire who penalized Serena Williams a the U.S. Open

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The ITF said in a statement that umpire Carlos Ramos acted with professionalism and integrity and followed the rules properly when he assessed Serena Williams with three code violations during the U.S. Open final.

carlos ramos umpire play

carlos ramos umpire
  • The International Tennis Federation backed umpire Carlos Ramos after giving Serena Williams three code violations in a controversial scene at the U.S. Open final.
  • Williams argued the violations were sexist; she was backed by the WTA and USTA.
  • The ITF said in its statement that Ramos' decisions followed the rules and that he acted with "professionalism and integrity."


The International Tennis Federation on Monday released a statement backing umpire Carlos Ramos after a controversial scene with Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final.

Ramos gave Williams three code violations during the final, first for receiving coaching, then smashing a racket, and then for verbal abuse, eventually resulting in a lost game. Her opponents Naomi Osaka, went on to win the match.

"Carlos Ramos is one of the most experienced and respected umpires in tennis," the ITF's statement read. "Mr. Ramos' decisions were in accordance with the relevant rules and were re-affirmed by the U.S. Open's decision to fine Serena Williams for three offences.

"It is understandable that this high profile and regrettable incident should provoke debate. At the same time, it is important to remember that Mr. Ramos undertook his duties as an official according to the relevant rule book and acted at all times with professionalism and integrity."

Williams argued during and after the match that the penalties were sexist, arguing men have said worse to umpires. During the match, Williams told Ramos he was a "thief" for taking a point from her. She was fined $17,000 for the violations.

Both the Women's Tennis Association and U.S. Tennis Association backed Williams after the match. WTA executive chief Steve Simon said in a statement that he didn't think equal standards between men and women were applied during the match.

Top Articles

1 Sports An Australian newspaper printed a cartoon showing Serena Williams...bullet
2 Sports The 21 most valuable soccer players on the planet right nowbullet
3 Sports 'No more booing': Serena Williams gives emotional interview...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Sports The race for the men's Grand Slams record is back on as Novak Djokovic stakes his claim as player of the decade
rob gronkowski
Sports The Patriots were reportedly on the verge of trading Rob Gronkowski until he resisted and said he only wanted to play with Tom Brady
England manager Gareth Southgate isn't concerned about Dele Alli's fitness
Football Southgate expects Alli to be fit in time for Liverpool clash
Chiefs fans
Sports Kansas City Chiefs fans take over Chargers stadium as trend from last season continues