'It doesn't look good': 49ers fear Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending knee injury


Jimmy Garoppolo took a hard hit on the sideline near the end of the 49ers game against the Chiefs, and now San Francisco fears the worst.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

  • The San Francisco 49ers fear that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL.
  • The injury came on Sunday after Garoppolo was hit on the sideline while scrambling.
  • Garoppolo has an MRI set for Monday.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took a hard hit on the sideline near the end of the team's game against the Chiefs on Sunday.

While attempting to mount a fourth quarterback comeback, Garoppolo scrambled in an attempt to pick up a first down. Rather than safely skirting out of bounds, Garoppolo attempted to pick up a few extra yards, and paid for it dearly, being met by Chiefs corner Steven Nelson.

You can see the hit below.

Garoppolo would make a brief appearance in the medical tent before being carted off to the locker room.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan fears Garoppolo tore his ACL on the play. He has an MRI set for Monday.

