news

It might still be early days into the Unai Emery regime at Arsenal but the good feeling that had been missing since the 2000s seems to be back in the club.

The North Londoners’ Europa League win over Sporting was their 11th straight win in all competitions and they will be aiming to make it 12 when they travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Gunners have been propelled by the goals of star strikers Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Alex Lacazette while Nigerian attacker Alex Iwobi seems to be playing the best football of his career so far at the moment. A win will firmly put the Gunners back in contention for this year’s title with title rivals Manchester City and Tottenham playing each other at Wembley on Monday.

Tottenham will be hoping to bounce back from their disappointing Champions League outing that saw them end their tie with PSV in a 2-2 stalemate. The result has put them on the brink of elimination and they will hope to kickstart a rejuvenation to what has been a stop-start season for Pochettino’s men when they face Pep Guardiola’s in-form Manchester City side

The league champions were at their best last weekend when they blew Burnley away 5-0 with Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez having a great game and getting his name on the scoresheet. A win for City against one of their rivals in Spurs will further cement them as favorites for this season’s title.

Liverpool will be hoping for a weekend without hiccups as Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino will be looking to put Cardiff City to the sword while Chelsea will aim to extend their unbeaten run at Burnley’s expense. Jose Mourinho’s stuttering Manchester United side will be hoping to improve on their 10th place league position when they face an Everton side who seem to be playing their best football in recent times.