Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Sports Iwobi, Aubameyang aiming to keep Emery’s Arsenal flying as the Gunners target 12th consecutive win

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The good feeling at the Emirate seems to be back in the club as the team target 12th consecutive win.

Iwobi, Aubameyang aiming to keep Emery’s Arsenal flying as the Gunners target 12th consecutive win play Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (R) celebrates with Arsenal's Nigerian striker Alex Iwobi after scoring their first goal during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on March 4, 2018. (AFP/ Glyn KIRK)

It might still be early days into the Unai Emery regime at Arsenal but the good feeling that had been missing since the 2000s seems to be back in the club.

The North Londoners’ Europa League win over Sporting was their 11th straight win in all competitions and they will be aiming to make it 12 when they travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Gunners have been propelled by the goals of star strikers Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Alex Lacazette while Nigerian attacker Alex Iwobi seems to be playing the best football of his career so far at the moment. A win will firmly put the Gunners back in contention for this year’s title with title rivals Manchester City and Tottenham playing each other at Wembley on Monday.

Tottenham will be hoping to bounce back from their disappointing Champions League outing that saw them end their tie with PSV in a 2-2 stalemate. The result has put them on the brink of elimination and they will hope to kickstart a rejuvenation to what has been a stop-start season for Pochettino’s men when they face Pep Guardiola’s in-form Manchester City side

Iwobi, Aubameyang aiming to keep Emery’s Arsenal flying as the Gunners target 12th consecutive win play

Pep Guardiola says Manchester’s reaction to the terror attack showed the best of the city. Photograph:

(David Blunsden/Action Plus via Getty Images)

 

The league champions were at their best last weekend when they blew Burnley away 5-0 with Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez having a great game and getting his name on the scoresheet. A win for City against one of their rivals in Spurs will further cement them as favorites for this season’s title.

Liverpool will be hoping for a weekend without hiccups as Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino will be looking to put Cardiff City to the sword while Chelsea will aim to extend their unbeaten run at Burnley’s expense. Jose Mourinho’s stuttering Manchester United side will be hoping to improve on their 10th place league position when they face an Everton side who seem to be playing their best football in recent times.

Top Articles

1 Sports Here's Michael Jordan's 56,000-square-foot house in Chicago, and...bullet
2 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet
3 Sports Roger Federer says he bought an old bus and plans to drive it...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Ronaldo, Messi missing from La Liga’s “El Clasico” for the first time in 11 years
Sports Ronaldo, Messi missing from La Liga’s “El Clasico” for the first time in 11 years
Substitutions after 90 minutes may be forbidden by football's lawmakers in a bid to crack down on time-wasting one of them has told The Times
Football Time-wasting targeted by football lawmakers: report
Jose Mourinho takes national coaches to task over Manchester United's present injury crisis
Football National coaches in Mourinho's sights over United's injury woes
Romania were punished by UEFA for the behaviour of their supporters during the game against Serbia
Football UEFA hand Romania stadium ban for fan racism
X
Advertisement