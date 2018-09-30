Jameis Winston took over for Ryan Fitzpatrick after just one half — then promptly threw an interception

news

Ryan Fitzpatrick was benched for Jameis Winston after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailed the Chicago Bears, 38-3 at halftime.

It was Winston's first game back from a suspension.

On Winston's first drive, he threw an interception.



Ryan Fitzpatrick lit up the NFL for two weeks, but came crashing back down to earth in Week 4.

After Fitzpatrick and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored just three points and trailed the Chicago Bears 38-3 at halftime, the Bucs sat Fitzpatrick and turned to Jameis Winston for the second half.

Winston returned to the team in Week 4 after serving a three-game suspension for allegedly groping an Uber driver. The Bucs decided to stick with Fitzpatrick to start, riding the hot hand that got them to 2-1 to begin the season. But it didn't take long for them to switch back to Winston.

Unfortunately, for the Bucs, on Winston's first drive, he was hit by Khalil Mack, then threw up a duck that was picked off by the Bears.

Much was made about the Bucs' quarterback decision and who they'd go forward with. Fitzpatrick performed well and seemed to rejuvenate an offense that disappointed last season. Yet Fitzpatrick has never sustained a high level of play during his career, and the Bucs have invested in Winston. It would be tough to sit a No. 1 pick for a career journeyman QB.

Whether it's Week 5 or some other time, it appears Winston will be the guy. Whether that actually helps the Bucs remains to be seen.