Japanese 2-way sensation Shohei Ohtani hit 2 home runs just hours after it was announced that he would need Tommy John surgery

On Wednesday the Los Angeles Angels announced that Shohei Ohtani would likely need Tommy John surgery before returning to the mound.

The two-way sensation likely won't pitch again until 2020.

Ohtani quickly proved he would still be a valuable asset for the Angels, smacking two home runs just hours after the news came out.





Shohei Ohtani had quite an up-and-down day on Wednesday.

The low point came early in the day when doctors recommended that Ohtani get Tommy John surgery, a move that would keep the two-way phenom off the mound until 2020.

While Ohtani's 2019 pitching schedule was already up in the air, it was still a disappointing thing to hear about one of the most exhilarating players in baseball.

When most players get a Tommy John recommendation, it means baseball fans won't be hearing from them for over a year. But because of Ohtani's unique ability as a two-way player, he was on the field that night as the Los Angeles Angels DH and judging by his stat line, Ohtani's bat still works just fine.

Ohtani smacked two home runs, highlighting a perfect 4-4 night at the plate. It was far from the performance of a player who need surgery.

The Angels would go on to win the game, 9-3.

It might be some time before Ohtani returns to the mound, but he's made it clear that even if he can't pitch for the Angels for a while, his bat can still make a huge impact.