Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Japanese 2-way sensation Shohei Ohtani hit 2 home runs just hours after it was announced that he would need Tommy John surgery


Sports Japanese 2-way sensation Shohei Ohtani hit 2 home runs just hours after it was announced that he would need Tommy John surgery

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Shohei Ohtani might not be able to pitch again this season, but on Wednesday night he proved he's still one of the most powerful bats in baseball.

Shohei Ohtani play

Shohei Ohtani

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

  • On Wednesday the Los Angeles Angels announced that Shohei Ohtani would likely need Tommy John surgery before returning to the mound.
  • The two-way sensation likely won't pitch again until 2020.
  • Ohtani quickly proved he would still be a valuable asset for the Angels, smacking two home runs just hours after the news came out.

Shohei Ohtani had quite an up-and-down day on Wednesday.

The low point came early in the day when doctors recommended that Ohtani get Tommy John surgery, a move that would keep the two-way phenom off the mound until 2020.

While Ohtani's 2019 pitching schedule was already up in the air, it was still a disappointing thing to hear about one of the most exhilarating players in baseball.

When most players get a Tommy John recommendation, it means baseball fans won't be hearing from them for over a year. But because of Ohtani's unique ability as a two-way player, he was on the field that night as the Los Angeles Angels DH and judging by his stat line, Ohtani's bat still works just fine.

Ohtani smacked two home runs, highlighting a perfect 4-4 night at the plate. It was far from the performance of a player who need surgery.

Tweet Embed:
//twitter.com/mims/statuses/1037517292144275457?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Consecutive games with a home run for #ShoTime!#Angels 6, Rangers 0. pic.twitter.com/8EDGV064CO

The Angels would go on to win the game, 9-3.

It might be some time before Ohtani returns to the mound, but he's made it clear that even if he can't pitch for the Angels for a while, his bat can still make a huge impact.

Top Articles

1 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet
2 Sports Nike's controversial Kaepernick ad has millennials snapping up...bullet
3 Sports People are destroying their Nike shoes and socks to protest...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

colin kaepernick week 4
Sports Trump says that Nike is 'getting absolutely killed' over its Colin Kaepernick ad, but the boycott movement might already be dying (NKE)
Bairstow managed just six runs in two innings as a specialist batsman in the fourth Test
Football England's Bairstow to keep wicket in India finale
Georges St-Pierre and Conor McGregor.
Sports Georges St-Pierre has massively slimmed down — and fans have a theory on why
Former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is reported to be interested in buying third division Italian team Monza.
Football Berlusconi interested in buying Serie C club Monza - reports