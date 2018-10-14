Jon Gruden is reportedly set to start a 'fire sale' in Oakland and trade away 2 more top players

news

The Oakland Raiders are reportedly shopping former first-round picks Amari Cooper and Karl Joseph.

Dealing either of the two players would be yet another substantial roster shake-up by newly appointed head coach Jon Gruden.

Gruden's first foray into roster management with the Raiders included his widely criticized decision to trade away Khalil Mack.



Jon Gruden's tenure with the Oakland Raiders has not gotten off to a great start.

After bringing Gruden in on a 10-year deal worth $100 million, expectations were high in Oakland, but the Raiders have fallen well short of meeting them, stumbling out of the gate to a 1-4 record.

Gruden's most notable contribution to the team has not been anything he's brought to the Raiders, but rather what he has given away — namely, 2016 defensive player of the year Khalil Mack, who Gruden traded away to the Bears in a much-criticized move.

Now, it seems that Gruden isn't yet done tinkering with the Raiders roster, with Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reporting that Oakland is currently shopping two other former first-round draft picks — safety Karl Joseph and wide receiver Amari Cooper — for potential suitors. Glazer goes as far as to call it a "fire sale" in Oakland.

Gruden hasn't wasted his time reshaping the Raiders franchise, cutting ties with players like Michael Crabtree and Marquette King in addition to moving Mack in the 2018 offseason.

With dramatic moves still potentially left to be made, it's clear that tearing down and attempting to build back up the Raiders roster will be one of the defining aspects of Gruden's comeback in Oakland.