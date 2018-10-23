Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Sports Jon Gruden trades Amari Cooper to the Cowboys and now the Raiders are set to dominate the 2019 NFL Draft

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Jon Gruden is continuing his fire sale of the Raiders roster, and in the process has set Oakland up to be loaded heading into the 2019 NFL Draft.

Jon Gruden play

Jon Gruden

(Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Subscribe to BI newsletter
Join over 10,000 others, get the latest African business trends, profile and news straight to your inbox.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive BI newsletter.

  • Jon Gruden made yet another major move for the Oakland Raiders on Monday, trading away wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys for a first-round draft pick in 2019.
  • Unlike Gruden's previous blockbuster moves, this one has received largely positive reviews, with most commentators believing Gruden got the best of Jerry Jones in the deal.
  • The Raiders are now stacked with draft picks heading into the 2019 Draft, with three selections in the first round alone.


Jon Gruden took yet another step towards rebuilding the Oakland Raiders from the ground up on Monday, with the team reportedly trading away former first-round pick Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

It's the latest in a series of blockbuster moves that Gruden has made since taking over as head coach of the Raiders, most notably shipping away defensive powerhouse Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears before the start of the season. Since then, it's been reported that there's a "fire sale" brewing in Oakland, with Gruden looking to rebuild the team to his heart's desires.

While Gruden's previous moves, especially his dealing of Mack, were widely criticized, he certainly looks like he got the best of Jerry Jones in his latest transaction.

Cooper is a talented receiver, but has been trending downward the past two seasons, and is set to become a free agent at the end of next season. For Gruden to get a first round pick in exchange for a shaky receiver with just a year and a half left on his deal is quite a haul.

The move further sets up the Raiders to be major players in the 2019 NFL Draft, as Oakland now has three first-round picks to play with next year — and depending on how the Cowboys finish the year, it's quite possible that two of them will be in the top 15. And with the Raiders sitting at 1-5 and their season effectively over, there's a chance the Gruden makes a few more deals before the deadline to stockpile even more draft picks for the coming seasons.

Across Twitter, people seemed in agreement that Gruden and the Raiders had gotten the best of the deal.

When the Raiders agreed to bring Gruden in as their head coach on a 10-year deal, the team already seemed poised for success — just one year removed from a 12-4 season that was derailed by a freak injury to their quarterback, and featuring some of the talented players in the league.

Now, the Raiders are Gruden's team, and their future fortunes will depend largely on how the team decides to use their assets at the 2019 Draft.

Top Articles

1 Sports Lionel Messi scored a goal, created another, but then fractured...bullet
2 Sports We analysed who the better big-game player is, Cristiano...bullet
3 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Kansas Jayhawks
Sports Preseason AP college basketball poll shows that the season is wide open
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrated with Mesut Ozil as Arsenal saw off Leicester
Football 'Sexy football': Aubameyang, Ozil star as Arsenal make it perfect 10
Despite their loss to Purdue over the weekend, Ohio State is still very much in control of their own playoff destiny.
Sports The 13 schools that still have a legit shot to make the College Football Playoff
Mitch Trubisky, Marlon Mack, and Donte Moncrief are players to target on the waiver wire heading into Week 8.
Sports Top 12 waiver-wire pickups for Week 8 of fantasy football
X
Advertisement