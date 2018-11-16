news

Kenya has been unsuccessful in its bid to be reinstated to the 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (2018 AWCON) after losing its appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Following a successful appeal by Equatorial Guinea Kenya Football Federation (FKF) had filed an appeal to CAS after they were disqualified from the 2018 AWCON that will be hosted in Ghana.

In October 18, 2018, Equatorial Guinea were banned for using an ineligible player in qualifying, with Kenya replacing them at Ghana 2018 but the Confederation of African Football (CAF) tribunal overturned that punishment on 7 November, 20198 reinstating Equatorial Guinea.

A statement from the FKF on Friday November 16, confirmed that CAS had rejected their appeal to "incorporate Kenya into the Women's Nations Cup or failing this, to injunct and suspend the entire tournament until a rightful decision has been made."

The Federation’s president, Nick Mwendwa, indicated that, “if the appeal went against Kenya, they would seek a financial settlement”.

The FKF has also confirmed that, it will continue to fight since the appeal is still open.

Women's Africa Cup of Nations

The Women's Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in Ghana on Saturday 17 November

Eight countries are to contest for the trophy.

The tournament will come to an end on Saturday, December 1, 2018.