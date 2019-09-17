Kenyan athlete Geoffrey Kamworor has set a new world record.

Runner’s World reports that the 26-year-old became the fastest man to run a half marathon with a 58:01s finish at the Copenhagen Half Marathon on Sunday, September 15, 2019.

He shattered the previous world record set by fellow Kenyan runner Abraham Kiptum by 17 seconds. Kiptum finished in 58:18s last year in Valencia, Spain, breaking Eritrean Olympic athlete Zersenay Tadese’s 2010 record by five seconds.

Kamworor set this new record in the same city where he won his first of three half-marathon world championship titles back in 2014 with a winning time of 1:00:02.

After setting a new world record, he told the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF): “It is very emotional for me to set this record. Doing it in Copenhagen, where I won my first world title, adds something to it.”

He earned his second half marathon title in 2015 and his third consecutive title in 2018.

Watch Kamworor set a new world record in this year's half marathon race in the video below: