Kevin Durant and Draymond Green got into an on-court spat and were separated on Monday during the Golden State Warriors' 121-116 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Durant yelled at Green at the end of regulation for not giving him the ball on the game-deciding possession, as Green raced up the floor and tripped, losing possession of the ball.

During the ensuing break, Green shouted at Durant throughout the team's huddle, and eventually, teammates separated the two players.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Marc Spears, the spat carried over into the Warriors locker room, where the team got into an exchange that was "one of the most intense of this Warriors era." ESPN reported that players didn't need to be separated and it never threatened to turn physical.

However, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday that the argument centered on Durant's impending free agency. Green challenged Durant on the issue, according to Charania, as teammates confronted Green about his late-game blunder.

Both ESPN and The Athletic reported that the Warriors have been dealing with the issue on Tuesday.

Durant can become a free agent at the end of the season and his intentions this coming summer are unknown, even to those close to him. Durant has not confirmed that he will re-sign with the Warriors but hasn't suggested he would leave, either.

The issue of free agency is a sensitive one to Durant, though. He faced major backlash after leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Warriors in 2016. He recently told The Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike that he doesn't think teammates should even discuss free agency because it's so personal.

"That's business. We don't get into anyone else’s business," Durant told Woike. "There's money involved in that stuff. Everything is involved, your life is involved, free agency, a new contract. I don't think guys overstep those boundaries when it comes to that. We don't even play around about that because we're so locked in on the season."

The Warriors have had dust-ups before. Green and head coach Steve Kerr famously had a shouting match and had to be separated during the 2015-16 over Kerr's criticism of Green's shot selection. Green and Durant also got into it in Durant's first season with the Warriors when Green felt Durant wasn't playing in the system in a close game.