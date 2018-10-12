Pulse.com.gh logo
Khabib Nurmagomedov claims WWE wants to recruit him just one day after he threatened to quit the UFC forever


Conor McGregor's conqueror, Khabib Nurmagomedov, has had an eventful week. After submitting the Irishman at UFC 229, Nurmagomedov incited a riot, threatened to quit UFC forever, and reportedly may have an offer to join the professional wrestling firm WWE.

(AP Photo/John Locher)

  • Khabib Nurmagomedov claims the professional wrestling firm WWE has been in contact with him.
  • The revelation comes one day after Nurmagomedov threatened to quit the UFC forever, if the company sacked his teammate Zubaira Tukhugov.
  • Tukhugov was reportedly involved in the UFC 229 brawls that overshadowed Nurmagomedov's dominant victory over Conor McGregor.
  • Nurmagomedov asked his social media followers what they thought about the WWE. He then seemed to imply he would "smash" Brock Lesnar, the former UFC heavyweight champion who now competes in WWE.

An apparent offer from the professional wrestling firm WWE caps an eventful week for Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The Russian wrestler conquered Conor McGregor when he submitted the Irishman in the fourth round of a wildly entertaining UFC 229 main event. He then incited a riot when he jumped out of the octagon and launched himself at McGregor's cageside friend Dillon Danis.

Nurmagomedov received a phone call from the Russia president Vladimir Putin who reportedly said he was "very proud" of him, he threatened to quit UFC forever if the mixed martial arts company sacked his teammate Zubaira Tukhugov for the role he played in the brawls, and is now reportedly being recruited by WWE.

On Friday, Nurmagomedov posted a tweet to publicise WWE's apparent interest in him. "WWE ask me to jump inside," he said. "What do you think guys? #SmashLesnar #FakeFights."

The hashtag is a clear reference to the former WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, who has competed successfully as a UFC fighter.

A UFC fight between Nurmagomedov, who is a lightweight, and Lesnar, who is a huge heavyweight, would never happen. However, in the world of WWE, you can never rule anything out.

Nurmagomedov joining WWE would be a shock. After all, the fighter's stock in the world of combat sports has never been higher after he completely dominated McGregor at UFC 229.

However, Nurmagomedov is furious at the UFC after the company claimed any member of the Nurmagomedov team who participated in the in-cage post-fight brawls that marred last weekend's event would never fight in the UFC again.

If this drove Nurmagomedov out of the UFC, WWE may well welcome him with open arms.

