Khabib Nurmagomedov's father has forgiven Conor McGregor for insulting him before the UFC 229 event.

McGregor called Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov a "quivering coward" in the build-up to the historic mixed martial arts event.

But Nurmagomedov Sr. has buried the hatchet, publicly forgiven McGregor, and even invited the Irishman to Russia for a wintry reunion.

Nurmagomedov Sr. said McGregor was welcome to attend a martial arts competition in Dagestan in December.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, has seemingly forgiven Conor McGregor for calling him a coward.

McGregor's pre-fight trash talk ahead of the UFC 229 event on October 6 focused on Nurmagomedov's nationality, his smell, and how he "disrespected Vladimir Putin." The Irishman also insulted Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz by calling him a "snitch terrorist" and said Nurmagomedov's father was a "quivering coward."

Nurmagomedov dominated McGregor at UFC 229 as he dropped him in the second round with a thudding overhand right, before submitting him for good in the fourth with a tight neck crank.

Nurmagomedov refused to celebrate and instead mounted the octagon fence to charge at McGregor's cageside friend Dillon Danis. Wild brawls then erupted in and out of the octagon itself, before Nurmagomedov was led out of the arena by a police escort.

In the post-fight press conference, Nurmagomedov refused to forgive McGregor for his antics before the fight, but his own father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov appears to have buried the hatchet with McGregor.

"I forgive Conor McGregor for what he said," Nurmagomedov Sr. said on Instagram a week after the fight.

You can see Nurmagomedov Sr. with his son Khabib Nurmagomedov in a separate Instagram post below.

Elaborating on his forgiveness, Nurmagomedov Sr. said that he has forgiven McGregor for all of the insults as it is "important to be kind-hearted," according to Russia Today.

He even invited the Irish striker to Russia to watch martial arts, as there is a sambo tournament in Dagestan in December.

If McGregor accepts, it could mean a reunion with Nurmagomedov Sr.'s son Khabib Nurmagomedov, one of McGregor's greatest rivals.