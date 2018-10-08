Khabib Nurmagomedov's father says he will punish his son worse than the UFC will for post-fight melee

news

Khabib Nurmagomedov's father is unhappy at the way his son behaved after his UFC 229 submission win over Conor McGregor.

Nurmagomedov forced McGregor to tap to a tight neck crank in the fourth round, but rather than celebrate, he jumped out the cage and nearly incited a riot.

Nurmagomedov was seen charging at McGregor's cageside friend Dillon Danis, while brawls erupted in and near the octagon itself.

His father has said his sanctions against Nurmagomedov will be far tougher than whatever the UFC imposes.

And Nurmagomedov himself seemingly expects a beating.

Khabib Nurmagomedov told the media that a "smash" from his father awaited him when he returned from UFC 229 — and it turns out he might not have been kidding.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is Khabib's coach, mentor, and father, and has reportedly said that his sanctions against his son will be far "tougher than the UFC."

Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor in the fourth round of their wildly entertaining UFC 229 fight on Saturday.

But rather than celebrate, Nurmagomedov jumped over the octagon fence and was seen charging at McGregor's cageside friend Dillon Danis. While this was going on, an in-cage melee broke out until security intervened.

The UFC boss Dana White refused to give Nurmagomedov his lightweight championship belt in the octagon over fears what the angry crowd would do, leaving the Russian fighter requiring a Las Vegas metropolitan police escort out of the building.

His father seems furious.

"You do whatever you want in the Octagon," Nurmagomedov Sr. told Ren TV, according to Lenta.RU, a Russian language media group based in Moscow. "Outside - children, women, strangers."

"My team has always been famous for discipline," he said. "So the sanctions against Khabib will be tougher than the UFC."

Nurmagomedov was due to receive $2 million for his fight against McGregor, but the Nevada Athletic Commission is withholding his salary pending an investigation into the post-fight brawls.

When Nurmagomedov addressed the media after the incident, he said he expected a beating from his father next time he saw him. "I know my father is going to smash me," he said.