Speaking to the Guardian, Klopp said “Okocha scored the most spectacular goal in the history of German football. It took like five minutes of Kahn and his defenders diving on the floor before he put the ball in the net."

The midfielder scored the goal in the 1992-93 Bundesliga season when he played for Eintracht Frankfurt against Karlsruher.

The 46-year-old Nigerian legend dribbled past a number of his markers, left them behind him on the floor, and kicked the ball past Kahn to score that goal.

The wondergoal was voted as Goal of the Season by many football magazines and popular German TV sports programme Sportschau.

Jay Jay Okocha [Twitter/Eintracht Frankfurt]

Klopp who currently has three African players at Liverpool admitted that “some of the world’s best players have been from Africa; George Weah, Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure. In their generation they were some of the best players so why should we not sign them? It’s great.”

Currently, Klopp has Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Senegal’s Sadio Mane, and Guinea’s Naby Keita who are all key to the success of his team in the recent past.

Mane and Salah’s goals helped Liverpool win the Champions League last season. Their efforts have been key to the club’s current top position on the Premier League table.

Klopp explained that Africans are motivated to do well due to a certain mentality the have.

“In Europe, it’s difficult to find that [special story] – maybe in London it’s possible, I’m not too sure. All the African players have this story. It means they are motivated through the roof. It’s about the story that is behind them.”

“If you look at Sadio Mane: running away from home. Mo Salah: driving four and a half hours every day to training. You have these stories there. You don’t have these stories here. I read an article about the influence of Mo Salah at this moment in the Arabic world – it’s unbelievable,” he added.

Jay Jay Okocha

Klopp, whose wife lived in Kenya for three years disclosed that he loves to sign African players. He, however, admitted that managers are often unhappy when the African players leave for the Cup of Nations.

Formerly, the tournament was scheduled between January and March. The biannual competition was recently changed to June and July.

Klopp said the former schedule of the competition made some Premier League clubs ignore African stars or limit their numbers in their clubs.

“I love the fact that we have so many African players until the Africa Cup of Nations starts. Then it’s: ‘Oh my God!’”

“It’s still better than it used to be because before they were out in the middle of the season. In the past, because the Africa Cup of Nations was in the winter it was really a reason not to sign a player because you would lose him for four weeks in the middle of the season. That was really something we had in our minds always,” he added.

Klopp is hopeful that he will help Liverpool win their first Premier League title in 30 years this season. The Reds are currently on top of the league with a 25-point lead over Manchester City.