news

Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth is very small.

Los Angeles Clippers center Boban Marjanovi ć is very tall.

They stood next to each other before Chenoweth sang the national anthem at the Clippers game Tuesday night, and the height difference was startling.



Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth sang the national anthem at Tuesday night's game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it wasn't her powerful voice that had people buzzing.

Chenoweth — who stands at 4-foot-11 — found herself before the game standing next to one of the tallest players in the NBA in Clippers center Boban Marjanović. Someone caught a photo of the mismatched duo conversing, and the two feet and four inches in difference between them could not possibly be more pronounced.

Please note that Chenoweth is even wearing heels.

As if the size difference wasn't made apparent enough in that photo, someone else caught them shaking hands later in the evening. Chenoweth's hand is so small that Marjanović basically engulfed it into his fist during the exchange.

Let's take a closer look at that.

The internet went wild for this unlikely — and, frankly, jarring — pairing, and viral responses started cropping up immediately:

It looks like Marjanović may have drawn some luck from interacting with his new, tiny friend. In just 9.6 minutes per game this season, the Los Angeles big man has averaged 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks per game. Those numbers give him the third-best player efficiency rating in the NBA, behind just New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis and shooting extraordinaire Stephen Curry.

The Clippers as a whole could have used some of that magic Chenoweth fairy dust, though. Los Angeles lost by 18 points thanks to a combined 64 points and 16 rebounds from Paul George and Russell Westbrook. Marjanović and the Clippers will look to improve their 4-3 record in Philadelphia when they take on Joel Embiid and the 76ers Thursday night.