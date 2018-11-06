Pulse.com.gh logo
Sports Kyrie Irving rips opponent and throws away the game ball over attempt to reach 50 points with unnecessary shot

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray had a career night against the Celtics, and Kyrie Irving was not at all pleased about it.

Kyrie Irving play

Kyrie Irving

(Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

  • The Denver Nuggets defeated the Boston Celtics on Monday night behind a 48-point effort from Jamal Murray.
  • In the game's waning seconds, Murray popped one final three in an attempt to clear 50 points.
  • Kyrie Irving took issue with the shot, calling it a "bulls--- move" after the game.


Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray had himself a night on Monday, putting up a career-high 48 points against the Boston Celtics to lead his team to a comfortable 115-107 win over the best team in the Eastern Conference.

With his 48 points, which included a 19-point fourth quarter, Murray did just enough to secure Denver the win. But stuck at 48 in the game's waning seconds, when both teams appeared to have mutually agreed to let the clock run out, Murray couldn't resist putting up a three-point buzzer beater for a shot at clearing 50.

Murray's desire to hit 50+ points is understandable — it's a feat relatively few in the NBA have accomplished — but his breaking of what could best be described as an "unwritten rule" of the league did not sit well with some of the Celtics, especially Kyrie Irving.

After the whistle, Irving threw the ball into the crowd, presumably so Murray couldn't keep it to mark the occasion.

Read more: Derrick Rose dropped the most unlikely 50-point game of the NBA season, then gave a tearful interview afterward

After the game, Irving was asked about his frustration with Murray.

"I mean, what kind of competitor wouldn't it bother?" Irving told the media. "I understand if we fouled him, going to the free throw line. ... I don't want to make a big deal out of it."

Irving continued:

"Obviously, I was pissed at the game, but it's time to decompress and move on. Congratulations to him having 48 points. He did it in a great fashion against us. Our defense has to be better, especially against a player like that in the pick-and-roll. He was the primary concern tonight and he made us pay in certain instances of making some tough shots and some tough layups.

"But the ball deserves to go in the crowd after a bulls--- move like that. So I threw it in the crowd."

In the Nuggets locker room, Murray explained that he was just going for 50 to go for 50, no hard feelings.

"No disrespect to the Boston organization and fans with that shot," Murray said. "I just had in my mind that I was going to go 50, and I think everybody kind of understood that was what I was trying to do. I really wasn't meaning no disrespect. ... I know half the team over there, so no hard feelings."

One solution for Irving's anger at Murray — play better defense when their teams meet again in March.

