LeBron James didn't take long to set the tone for his season with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Just three minutes into his debut with the Showtime Lakers, James threw down a thunderous dunk that made clear he hadn't lost a step since his dominant days as a Cleveland Cavalier.
James' move to the Lakers was the biggest offseason transfer in recent NBA history.
While the team still has many question marks, James' first points with the franchise made a statement that the new era had begun.
There's still a long way to go before we can compare the "Meme Team" to the classic Showtime Lakers, but if James has anything to say about it, the Lakers will be heard from this season.
The rest of the Western Conference better take notice.
The King is still the King.