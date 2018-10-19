Pulse.com.gh logo
Sports LeBron James announced his arrival to the Lakers with a thunderous dunk

  • Published: , Refreshed:

LeBron James didn't take long to set the tone for his season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James play

LeBron James

(AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

  • LeBron James didn't take long to make an impression as a Los Angeles Laker.
  • James threw down a thunderous dunk for his first points with his new franchise.
  • While the 2018 Lakers are still full of questions, there's little doubt that James is still the best player in basketball.


LeBron James didn't take long to announce his arrival in Los Angeles.

Just three minutes into his debut with the Showtime Lakers, James threw down a thunderous dunk that made clear he hadn't lost a step since his dominant days as a Cleveland Cavalier.

James' move to the Lakers was the biggest offseason transfer in recent NBA history.

While the team still has many question marks, James' first points with the franchise made a statement that the new era had begun.

There's still a long way to go before we can compare the "Meme Team" to the classic Showtime Lakers, but if James has anything to say about it, the Lakers will be heard from this season.

The rest of the Western Conference better take notice.

The King is still the King.

