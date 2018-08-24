Pulse.com.gh logo
LeBron James called out one of his new teammates for not wearing Lakers gear made by Nike


  Published:

(Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

  • LeBron James called out new teammate Brandon Ingram in his Instagram comments on Thursday.
  • James caught Ingram wearing Adidas during his workout, and as the most high-profile Nike athlete on the planet, jokingly told Ingram he'd need to update his wardrobe.
  • Nike took over as the official outfitter of the NBA ahead of the 2017 season.

LeBron James still hasn't played his first game with the Los Angeles Lakers, but he's already started coaching up his new teammates, at least when it comes to their branding.

James called out Brandon Ingram in his Instagram comments after Ingram posted a video of himself working out. His crime? Wearing Adidas, rather than Nike at the gym.

"Lil bro Lakers apparel is Nike now you know that right?!?!" James jokingly asked Ingram.

Nike took over for Adidas as the official provider of apparel and uniforms for the NBA ahead of the 2017 season.

Harrison Faigen, who covers the Lakers and serves as editor-in-chief for SB Nation's Silver Screen and Roll, caught a screengrab of the exchange before James' shot was lost in the stream of incoming comments.

(@hmfaigen / Twitter)

While it's far from a big deal and certainly all in good fun, it's not surprising that LeBron would be quick to correct the young player's fashion faux pas — with a lifetime contract with Nike rumored to be worth $1 billion, LeBron is the brand's most important ambassador.

LeBron will make his regular season debut with the Lakers on October 18 against the Portland Trail Blazers. Until then, expect he and his teammates to all be working hard in preparation for the upcoming season — and to be wearing Nike while they do it.

