Lebron James is making a sequel to 'Space Jam' and the director of 'Black Panther' is involved


Lebron James is making a sequel "Space Jam" with Ryan Coogler, the director of Marvel's "Black Panther," according to The Hollywood Reporter. James will star in the film, while Coogler will produce it.

ryan coogler lebron play

ryan coogler lebron
James will act in the sequel to the 1996 film that starred Michael Jordan alongside Bugs Bunny in a live-action animated comedy.

Terence Nance, the creator of the HBO sketch comedy series "Random Acts of Flyness," will direct the film.

According to THR, production on the film is slated for the 2019 NBA offseason.

James told THR that he "loved [Coogler's] vision” for "Black Panther," the blockbuster Marvel film released this spring. "For Ryan to be able to bring that to kids, it’s amazing," James told the outlet of the black heroes that appeared in "Black Panther."

James last starring role came in Amy Schumer's 2015 romantic comedy, "Trainwreck."

"Space Jam 2" has been a long-rumored production, but James confirmed to THR in 2016 that he would star in the sequel. At the time, THR reported that "Fast and Furious 6" director Justin Lin was slated to direct the film.

