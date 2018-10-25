news

LeBron James scored a stunning basket after using the glass to pass to himself.

The move became the must-see highlight of an LA Lakers win that bucked a losing start to the season.

The Lakers beat the Phoenix Suns 131-113, having lost the first three matches of the NBA season.

Watch James' self-assist below.

LeBron James helped the LA Lakers score their first victory of the NBA season when he put up 19 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds.

James sat out the fourth quarter with the Lakers already 20 points ahead of the Phoenix Suns, winning 131-113 by the end of play.

But one moment in the game stood out from the rest.

With the Lakers 74-54 ahead, James pirouetted through Suns guard Trevor Ariza and passed to himself before sinking a basket that stunned the match commentators.

With just four seconds left in the second quarter, James threw the ball against the glass as a self-assist before casually scoring the rebound.

Watch the move right here:

Or skip to the 1:57 mark in the NBA's highlight package here:

The Lakers bucked a losing start as the win followed three straight defeats.

The team is next in action on Thursday when it takes on the Denver Nuggets at the Staples Center.