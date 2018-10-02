Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Le'Veon Bell is reportedly set to return to the Steelers, but some former players suggest he still might not take the field


Sports Le'Veon Bell is reportedly set to return to the Steelers, but some former players suggest he still might not take the field

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Le'Veon Bell's holdout may be coming to an end soon, but there's still no guarantee that he'll be suiting up for the Steelers.

Le'Veon Bell play

Le'Veon Bell

(Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

  • Le'Veon Bell is reportedly set to end his holdout and return to the Steelers during the team's bye in Week 7.
  • Bell has been holding out in hopes of preserving his body to ensure he is healthy for a new contract.
  • While Bell indicates he's excited to return to football, some former players have suggested that Bell's best move would be to fake an injury once he is back with the team to maintain his health.


After missing the first four games of the NFL season, Le'Veon Bell has finally set an end date for his holdout.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Bell will rejoin the Pittsburgh Steelers sometime before Week 8. The Steelers have a bye for Week 7 and host the Cleveland Browns in Week 8.

The news comes as a relief to Steelers fans, who have watched their team start the year a disappointing 1-2-1 in Bell's absence.

Bell's holdout has lasted this far into the season due to his interest in preserving his value for his next contract. After failing to reach a deal on an extension with the Steelers, Bell, 26, was set to play out the season on the franchise tag but chose instead to sit out the first half of the year to help ensure that he remains healthy before negotiations for his next contract.

"It sucks having to sit out football," Bell told ESPN. "I want to play. I want to win games and the playoffs. But I've gotta take this stand. Knowing my worth and knowing I can tear a ligament or get surgery at any time, I knew I couldn't play 16 games with 400 or more touches."

While Bell's decision has certainly had its detractors, after the injury of Seahawks safety Earl Thomas, who was also looking for an extension, it's easy to see why sitting out makes the most sense for Bell.

But even with his return date reportedly set, some former NFL players have suggested that Bell might not wind up in the Steelers lineup, but instead, he could show up just to cash his checks.

Former Steelers linebacker James Harrison suggested an alternative plan for Bell to rejoin the team.

"If I'm Le'Veon ... I'm coming back, what is it, Nov. 13?" Harrison said, during an appearance on FS1. "I'm going to go in there, I'm gonna get my credit this season that I need to get and I'm going to do the best I can to get out of this season healthy."

"For me, I'd give you everything at practice. You'd see — the cameras would see — that I'm fine, I'm healthy. But come Saturday, 'Something ain't right. I can't play on Sunday.' Because if I go out here and I mess something up, I'm losing a lot of money."

Harrison wasn't the only former pro to bring up the idea of faking an injury. Joe Thomas, a former left tackle for the Cleveland Browns, said on ESPN "I wouldn't be surprised if during his workouts he gets a little hamstring pull and then does not play in the next week and still collects the check."

We won't know how things will shake out until Bell is back with the Steelers, but it seems clear that even when he does return to the team, we won't be sure of his playing status until he takes the field with the offense in a live game.

Top Articles

1 Sports Lionel Messi has turned on his own teammates as FC Barcelona...bullet
2 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet
3 Sports Tiger Woods is back — here's how he spends his millions and...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Sports The one thing your sunglasses need if you're doing snow or water sports, according to the founders of a luxury eyewear brand
The departure of stars, including Andres Iniesta, is helping Barcelona lower its wage bill while increasing revenue
Football Barca keep open possibility of January signings as revenues rise
"The referee brings back bad memories," said Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti of Hungarian Viktor Kassai.
Football Ancelotti unhappy with Hungarian referee for Liverpool game
Cristiano Ronaldo, rape allegation
Sports The mother of the 34-year-old accusing Cristiano Ronaldo of rape says her daughter would 'completely disintegrate' when she saw him on a billboard after the alleged attack
X
Advertisement