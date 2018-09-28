LSU basketball player Wayde Sims shot and killed Friday morning

news

LSU junior forward Wayde Sims died in a shooting near Southern University early Friday morning.

The six-foot-six, 20-year-old was shot at a Subway restaurant north of downtown Baton Rouge near the school's football stadium around 1:25 a.m. ET. According to the Baton Rouge police, Sims was rushed to a nearby hospital and died of an apparent gunshot wound shortly after his arrival.

"We are all devastated," LSU head coach Will Wade said in a statement through the school. "We need your prayers for Wayde, for his family, for all of us. We are heartbroken."

Sims averaged 5.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game through 32 games last season. He was named the 2014-15 Louisiana Gatorade player of the year after leading University Lab High to three straight state titles.

"We are stunned and shaken," LSU President F. King Alexander said. "To say we are grief-stricken is an understatement. Wayde was a beloved member of the LSU community whose leadership was treasured by his coach and his teammates. I knew him personally and liked him tremendously. The void left by his passing will be immense, and we ask that you keep his family in your prayers."

Wade and Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva will address the media Friday at 11:10 AM. Watch the live stream below: