Mane, Aubameyang make the EPL goalscoring chart


Mane, Aubameyang make the goalscoring chart as Eden Hazard leads the way

  • Published:

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane are the only African representatives on the top 10 scorers chart.

Football fans across the top leagues will have to make do with a weekend away from their favourite clubs being in action as the international break takes centre stage this weekend.

The Premier League was paused at the 8th week and the drama that has unfolded so far has been immense.

It’s been a dream start for Maurizio Sarri and his Chelsea side who find themselves joint top of the league table having been propelled by Eden Hazard’s star performances. The diminutive Belgian superstar has been actively involved in 10 goals, scoring 7 and laying on 3 for his teammates. He is closely followed on the scoring chart by Sergio Aguero, Harry Kane, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Glenn Murray all tied on 5 goals.

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane are the only African representatives on the top 10 scorers chart as last season’s top goalscorer Mohamed Salah is still yet to kick on from where he stopped last season. The Egyptian forward has had an underwhelming start to the season but that hasn’t stopped the Reds from putting up brilliant performances as they are tied at the top of the league with Manchester City and Chelsea

The league will return on October 20, 2018, in a weekend that will see Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea face Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United

