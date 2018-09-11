Pulse.com.gh logo
Marshawn Lynch goes 'Beast Mode' to carry the pile 5 yards for opening drive touchdown


At 32 years old, Marshawn Lynch proved he's still got some 'Beast Mode' left in him on the Raiders' opening drive of the season.

Marshawn Lynch play

Marshawn Lynch

(AP Photo/John Hefti)

  • The Oakland Raiders scored on the opening drive of their 2018 season, driving the field against the Los Angeles Rams.
  • Running back Marshawn Lynch scored the touchdown for the Raiders, dragging a pile of Rams defenders five yards into the end zone.
  • "Beast Mode" is back.

The Jon Gruden era is off and running in Oakland.

On the first drive of the Raiders' season, Derek Carr and company drove the length of the field against the Los Angeles Rams.

Facing second and goal from the 10-yard line, Carr handed the ball off to Marshawn Lynch, who went full "Beast Mode," making contact with the defense five yards out from the end zone. With a little help from his offensive line, Lynch would push the pile forward for the score.

Taking a closer look at the play, it's clear that Lynch was literally dragging some of the Rams defenders along with him into the end zone.

It wasn't the only highlight Lynch would make early in the game. As new "Monday Night Football" broadcasters Joe Tessitore and Jason Witten were recapping the drive, they brought up a high school photo of Lynch. Needless to say, he's grown up quite a bit.

Hard to believe that young man would grow up to be Beast Mode.

