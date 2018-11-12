news

Matt Kuchar won his first tournament in four years over the weekend, taking home the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Kuchar earned the win with the help of caddie David Giral Ortiz, who filled in for Kuchar's regular caddie after he was unable to attend the tournament.

With Kuchar taking home the tournament's top prize, Ortiz walked away from the weekend with quite a payday.



Matt Kuchar won his first tournament in four years on Sunday, taking the Mayakoba Golf Classic by one stroke over Danny Lee.

Kuchar shot an astounding 22-under over four days in Mexico, earning his first win since the 2014 Heritage Classic.

Making Kuchar's victory even more impressive is that he did it without his regular caddie, John Wood. Kuchar was a late entry to the field at Mayakoba, and according to Golf Digest, Wood had already RSVP'd to a reunion, leaving Kuchar in need of a last-second replacement.

Tournament director Joe Mazzeo recommended caddie coordinator David Giral Ortiz, known by his nickname "El Tucan," to take over on Kuchar's bag.

While Ortiz doesn't speak much English, he and Kuchar paired well together, with Kuchar opening the tournament with two stellar rounds. Once Kuchar took home the win on Sunday, he was quick to praise El Tucan, both for his work on the bag, and the fans he brought with him.

Regardless of any language barrier, the two certainly looked as though they hit it off together.

"He was definitely my lucky charm," Kuchar said. "He brought me good luck and certainly some extra crowd support and did a great job as well. He did just what I was hoping for and looking for."

Ortiz didn't just earn Kuchar's praise though — assuming Ortiz got a caddie's standard payout of around 10% for wins, it's possible that El Tucan walked away from the tournament almost $130,000 richer.

Not bad for four days' worth of work.